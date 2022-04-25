Marmee March and her daughters Jo, Amy, Meg, and Beth and butler Henry, share a Christmas moment before Marmee leaves for the Union army hospital in Washington, D.C. The roles are played by Shelby French, Cadience Hinz, Angie Rotondo, Addi Ostmoe, Gracie Godat, and Sol Andersen.
A messenger (Isaac Godat) informs the March family of Robert March's illness at a Union Army hospital. The roles are played by Shelby French, Cadience Hinz, Angie Rotondo, Addi Ostmoe, Gracie Godat, and Sol Andersen.
The DeForest Drama Club knocks a little dust off classic literature shelf with a three-night staging of Little Women. The play is by Kate Hamill and adapted from the 19th century novel by Louisa May Alcott.
The play will be preformed April 28, 29, and 30 at the Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door.
According to Dramatist Play Service, Jo March isn’t your typical Victorian lady. She’s indecorous and headstrong, and one day she’s going to be a great American novelist. As she and her sisters grow up in the middle of the Civil War, they strive to be brave, intelligent, and imaginative young women. But as adulthood approaches, each sister must negotiate her private ambitions with society’s expectations. In a war-torn world defined by gender, class, and personal tragedy, Jo March gives us her greatest story: that of the March sisters, four dreamers destined to be imperfect little women.
Marmee March (Shelby French) has four daughters; Meg (Addi Ostmoe), Jo (Cadience Hinz), Amy (Angie Rotondo), and Beth (Gracie Godat). Each highlights a different strong personality.
Laurie Laurence is played by Dom Jaccard) and Isaac Godat is the messenger/doctor Pepper Williams and Sarah Loescher are Aunt March. Tess Armstrong is Mrs. Mingott, Carver Nelson is Brooks, Asher Tatreau is Mr. Laurence, Grady Blackledge is Robert March and Dylan Crum is Mr. Dashwood.
Sol Andersen plays the role of Henry and serves as student director. Janis Williams is the director.
The crew includes Leah Costello (stage manager), Amber Meyers (student technical director/lighting designer), Caleb Jansen (head carpenter/backstage run crew), assistant stage managers Camden Benisch and Autumn Ehle, Kaia Schucha (assistant lighting design/light board operator), Ben Sleaford, the run crew Danny Salazar, Allithea Ziebell, Isabella Porter, Jasper Muniz, Megan Marohl, and Sophie Gryske.