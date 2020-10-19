CALENDAR
The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library for 15 minutes at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces: 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.
Library hours are Monday — Thursday: 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
• Open Lab in The Workshop – October 22, 23, 24 and 27 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Qigong Class with Nancy Osley – Thursdays, October 22 and 29 at 11 a.m. – Village Green
• Memoir Writing Group – Thursday, October 22 at 1 p.m. – Community Room & email
• Dewey Stitchers – Thursday, October 22 at 4 p.m. – Community Room & Zoom
• Steaming into the Weekend – Friday, October 23 at 9 a.m. – Facebook
• Make It Monday – Monday, October 26 at 9 a.m.
• Online Story Hour — Monday, October 26 at 10 a.m.
• Badger Book Club – Monday, October 26 at noon – Zoom and Community Room – Discussing Margaret’s War
• Teen Games D & D – Monday, October 26 at 3 p.m. – Zoom
• Coloring for Adults – Monday, October 26 at 4 p.m. – The Classroom Room & Zoom
• Virtual Exploratory — Monday, October 26 at 5 p.m. – Facebook
• Time for Bed Story Time — Monday, October 26 at 7 p.m. – Facebook
• See library website or call 846-5482 for information on all library events.
4th Tuesday Forum: Eleanor Roosevelt: First Lady of the World as portrayed by Jessica Michna
Tuesday, October 27 at 10 a.m.
Eleanor Roosevelt shares with the audience her tragedies and triumphs. Born into the opulent wealth of America’s “Golden Age” she would grow from the shy, homely orphan into a confident, driven woman. Annealed by personal tragedy, she would emerge as a champion of civil rights, author, and stateswoman. Co-sponsored by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center, the DeForest Area Historical Society and DeForest Area Public Library.
This program will be presented via Zoom from Jessica Michna’s home. You are invited to participate via Zoom. Visit the websites of the Center or the Library to register. The Center and the Library can each accommodate 10 people to view the Zoom in their Community Rooms. Contact the Center or the Library to register for this.
Read Woke Reading Challenge
Discover diverse books, log activities, and Read Woke. A Woke Book must challenge a social norm, give voice to the voiceless, provide information about a group that has been disenfranchise, seek to challenge the status quo, and have a protagonist from an underrepresented or oppressed group The challenge for readers of all ages is simple: select a book from each of the 10 categories using the recommended lists provided in Beanstack and complete select activities offered by the DAPL in the coming weeks. The first five readers in each age group to earn 10 badges will receive special Read Woke t-shirts. See our webpage for details.
The Friends of the Library Self-Service Book Sale
Shop for bargains on the lower level of the Library now through Oct. 24. Hardcover books are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents. Payment is by the honor system with cash payments taken at the circulation desk. The Friends members will update the selection regularly.
