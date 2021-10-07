It seems hard to believe that we are already a full week into the month of October. How is that possible? Last weekend the library had it’s 2nd (about to be a yearly event) annual Fall Harvest Celebration. The weather, of course, cooperated after giving us a brief scare around 5 a.m. the morning of the event. All the story times are about to begin. National Library Card Sign-up Month is over. I’ve heard rumors that around 400 cards were issued, renewed, and /or replaced during September. Good job everyone! By the way, just because National Library Card Sign-up Month is over does not mean that you can’t get a new card! I thought I would just mention some of the national celebration days and weeks we have to look forward to in October before handing you off to the book section (which is really why you’re here). Today, October 7th is among other things, National Chocolate Covered Pretzel Day. The second Saturday in October is National Chess Day, National Costume Sway Day, National Motorcycle Ride day, and I Love Yarn Day. There has been an explosion of National (and International) Days and Months. October has dozens and dozens to choose from including Church Library Month, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Chili, Cookie, Dessert, Pasta, and Pear & Pineapple (I wondered why those two fruits are paired) Months. There are so many ways to celebrate the day and week and month we are currently in that it is hard to choose. Another choice that is hard to make is “which book to read next?: Below is a list of some of the new titles recently arrived at the library to possibly add to your To-Be-Read list. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Courage is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave” by Ryan Holiday. In the first book of a new series on the cardinal virtues of ancient philosophy, the author explores the most foundational virtue of all: Courage.
“The Child Code: Understanding Your Child’s Unique Nature for Happier, More Effective Parents” by Danielle Wick. A provocative, science-based approach to parenting is centered on a child’s unique genetic “code,” from an award-winning developmental psychology professor and researcher.
“Misfits: A Personal Manifesto” by Michaela Coel. The BAFTA-winning actor and writer of breakout series “I May Destroy You” and “Chewing Gum”, drawing on her no-holds-barred Edinburgh TV Festival MacTaggart lecture, advocates for “misfits” everywhere as she shows how speaking your truth and owning your differences can transform your life.
“Redhanded: An Exploration of Criminals, Cannibals, Cults, and What Makes a Killer Tick” by Suruthi Bala & Hannah Maguire. Based off Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala’s popular podcast of the same name, “RedHanded” explores real-life true crime cases to help answer once and for all if a killer is born or made.
“The American Experiemnt: Dialoges on a Dream” by David Rubenstein. American icons and historians explore the grand American experiment in democracy, culture, innovation, and ideas, featuring Ken Burns, Madeleine Albright, Billie Jean King, Henry Louis Gates Jr., and many more
“Travels With George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy” by Nathaniel Philbrick. Written at a moment when America’s founding figures are under increasing scrutiny, the author, retracing George Washington’s journey as a new president through all thirteen former colonies, paints a picture of 18th-century America as divided and fraught as it is today.
Fiction
“Dune: The Lady of Caladan, No. 2 (Dune: The Caladen Trilogy)” by Brian Herbert & Kevin Anderson. Lady Jessica must decide if her loyalty to the Sisterhood that she already betrayed once is more important than the love of her family in the second novel of a trilogy based in the “Dune” universe.
“The Last House on Needles Street” by Catriona Ward. When a neighbor moves in next door, a family of three – a teenage girl who isn’t allowed outside, a man with memory loss and a house cat who reads the bible – are terrified that the unspeakable secret that binds them together will be exposed.
“L.A. Weather” by Maria Amparo Escandon. Follows the Los Angeles-based Alvardo family as they take critical looks at their internal and external relationships while struggling with a fierce local drought, impending evacuations, secrets, deception, betrayal and making some tough decisions.
“The Santa Suit” by Mary Kay Andrews. After purchasing an old farmhouse, newly divorced Ivy Perkins discovers an old Santa suit with a note in the pocket, which sets her off on a mission that brings her into a welcoming community where she finds more than she ever thought possible.
“Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr. Follows four young dreamers and outcasts through time and space, from 1453 Constantinople to the future, as they discover resourcefulness and hope amidst peril in the new novel by the Pulitzer Prize–winning author of “All the Light We Cannot See”.
“The Magician” by Colm Tolbin. An intimate, astonishingly complex portrait of writer Thomas Mann, a man profoundly flawed and unforgettable, his magnificent and complex wife Katia, and the times in which they lived—the first world war, the rise of Hitler, World War II, the Cold War, and exile.
“The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks. A successful travel photographer, Maggie Dawes, struggling to come to terms with a sobering medical diagnosis, is unexpectedly grounded over Christmas with her young assistant and begins to tell him the story of the love that set her on a course she never could have imagined.
“Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty. A family of tennis stars debate whether or not to report their mother as missing because it would implicate their father in the new novel by the New York Times best-selling author of “Big Little Lies”.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system