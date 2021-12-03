This year’s program is, “Hark! Hark! The Angels Sing!” You may remember that Mr. and Mrs. Hollander donated the beautiful grand piano in the Fireplace Room. Mr. Hollander retired as a fulltime professor of music at the University of Wisconsin and has performed throughout the United States. He has often performed at the Milwaukee Art Museum and Milwaukee’s famous Pfister Hotel. Additional performances include soloist with Doc Severinsen and the Milwaukee Symphony, concerts in France, Hungary and Santo Domingo and at the Franz Liszt Museum in Budapest. See you there!
Dragonwood Readers Book Club
Comfort & Joy by Kristin Hannah
Friday, December 10 at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom and at the Center
Newly divorced, Joy Candellaro decides to break from her ordinary life and embark on a holiday adventure. A miraculous twist of fate lands her in the charming Northwest town of Rain Valley, where she meets Daniel O’Shea and his young son Bobby. Thrown together by chance, these three souls will be touched by the true spirit of Christmas and discover what it means to be a family. Copies are available in large print, audio, and regular print at the DeForest Area Public Library after November meeting.
Bingo
Bring in two bingo items with holiday colors in them. The items could include holiday décor and any items with holiday colors on them. Come and play, go home with prizes! Thursday December 9 at 12:15 p.m. following Prize Lunch. Reserve your lunch the day before.