How is it possible that we have already slipped into the month of July? My how time flies when you are reading and attending programs and participating in all sorts of Summer Reading Program activities! If you still haven’t signed up for the Summer Reading Program, there is still plenty of time for you to read books, attend programs, and earn Dragon Dollars which can be spent in our store to purchase some pretty cool items, or donated to one of 5 charities. As of July 1st, we are 48 days into the Summer Reading Program (SRP) which started May 15th and ends August 6th. That’s 84 days to earn dragon dollars and take part in some community and school-based challenges around the number of books read. We are just slightly past the mid-point of the program so there is still plenty of time to participate. If you’d like to learn more about the SRP, visit our website or ask at the circulation desk. July brings two big holidays for the library. The first is the 4th of July. This year, since there is a community parade, we will be in it. Last year, as you may or may not recall, we had our own parade with wagons around the library. The second big holiday is the Harry Potter Birthday Party on July 31sr. This year is will be held at various spots around the exterior of the building with a rain date of August 1st. We hope to see you at the parade and the party. Below are some books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Better, Not Bitter: Living on Purpose in the Pursuit of Racial Justice” by Yusef Salaam. An inspirational memoir serves as a call to action from prison reform activist Yusef Salaam, of the Exonerated Five, that will inspire us all to turn our stories into tools for change in the pursuit of racial justice.
“Cack-handed: A Memoir” by Gina Yashere. The producer and writer of the CBS hit series “I Heart Abishola” tells the story of growing up as child of Nigerian immigrants in London and her career as a stand-up comic and eventual Hollywood success.
“Kin” by Shwana Rodenberg. A Rona Jaffe Writers’ Award Winner, in this mesmerizing memoir of survival, shares her experiences growing up Appalachia – a community ravaged by the coal industry.
“Somebody’s Daughter” by Ashley Ford. One of the prominent voices of her generation, the author presents this coming-of-age recollection of a childhood defined by the ever looming absence of her incarcerated father and a traumatic event, revealing the threads between who you are and what you are born into.
“Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire” by Brad Stone. From the best-selling author of “The Everything Store” comes an unvarnished picture of Amazon’s unprecedented growth and its billionaire founder, Jeff Bezos, revealing the most important business story of our time.
“Chasing the Thrill: Obsession, Death, and Glory in America’s Most Extraordinary Treasure Hunt” by Daniel Barbarisi. An intrepid treasure hunter documents his chaotic, 4-year search for a chest of jewels concealed in the wilderness, its location described in a cryptic poem and hidden by an eccentric millionaire art dealer upon his fatal cancer diagnosis in 2010.
Fiction
“Sooley” by John Grisham. Samuel “Sooley” Sooleymon is a raw, young talent with big hoop dreams and even bigger challenges off the court. By a #1 best-selling author.
“The Devil May Dance, No.2 (Charlie and Margaret Marder Mysteries)” by Jake Tapper. In a fast-paced sequel to “The Hellfire Club”, Charlie and Margaret Marder, political stars in 1960s Washington, D.C., arrive in Los Angeles on their latest case only to be pursued by sinister forces from Hollywood’s stages to the newly founded Church of Scientology
“Find You First” by Linwood Barclay. Searching for the children he has never known, tech billionaire Miles Cookson, diagnosed with a terminal illness, discovers that, one by one, his potential heirs are vanishing – every trace of them wiped, like they never existed at all.
“Goblin: A Novel in Six Novellas” by Josh Malerman. “The New York Times” best-selling author of Bird Box and Malorie presents this novella collection in which every story reveals a sinister secret about a mysterious small town.
“The Hunting Wives” by May Cobb. Moving to a small Texas town, Sophie O’Neill is immediately drawn to socialite Margot Banks who invites her into a secret clique called the Hunting Wives, with which she becomes obsessed until she finds herself in the middle of a murder investigation with no way out
“The Photographer” by Mary Dixie Carter. When Delta Dawn, the photographer she hired for her daughter’s 11th birthday, starts slowly integrating herself into their lives, Amelia Staub soon discovers that she will do anything to permanently become of the picture.
“The Plot” by Jean Korelitz. Wildly successful author Jacob Finch Bonner, who had stolen the plot of his book from a late student, fights to hide the truth from his fans and publishers, while trying to figure out who wants to destroy him.
“The Unforgiven, No. 33 (Krewe of Hunters)” by Heather Graham. “The New York Times and USA Today” best-selling author presents a new installment in her Krewe of Hunters series.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy!
The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system