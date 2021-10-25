Some of Wisconsin’s finest young musicians are about to meet up for what could be the most rewarding musical experience of their lifetime – Wisconsin School Music Association’s (WSMA) 2021 High & Middle School State Honors Music Project, which kicked off with a summer camp in June.
The WSMA High School State Honors Music Project is designed to provide musically accomplished students with the opportunity to rehearse and perform with some of the nation’s finest conductors in a professional and highly disciplined setting. Students are challenged to perform at their musical best throughout the rehearsal period, beginning with the summer camp and culminating with an inspired performance that celebrates the reach of music education statewide.
Two DeForest HS Band students will be performing in the WSMA Honors Bands next week for the WMEA Convention in Madison. Garrett Wink will be performing Trumpet with the State Honors Band at the Overture Center on Thursday, October 28 @ 4:30pm. That performance will also be televised on PBS in December/January (air date TBA). Gavin Denning will be performing Trombone with the State Honors Band at Verona Area High School on Saturday, October 30 @ 3:00pm.
“My WSMA honors band experience has been phenomenal for both years I've gotten accepted,” says junior Garrett Wink. “Getting the opportunity to play alongside some of the best players in your state, and not to mention at a place like the overture center, is something that I'm very grateful to be able to participate in.”
WSMA remains committed to providing a prestigious experience for Honors students who worked hard to earn their spot in the 2021 Middle and High School State Honors Music Project. During camp, students engaged in holistic lessons that incorporate several musical aspects of the programmed repertoire (e.g., history, theory, style, composition, text and culture). They will also virtually connect with featured composers so they can learn the story of the music right from the person who wrote it.
“When students are challenged beyond what is possible in a classroom, the results are often inspiring and even magical. Honors students learn that hard work, commitment, responsibility and working together for the good of the ensemble are the keys to success in music and in life,” said Victoria Donahue, WSMA program director.
Auditions were held virtually through video submissions this past February. Of the more than 1,100 auditions, 426 students in grades 9, 10 and 11 were invited to be part of the WSMA High School State Honors Music Project ensembles. Throughout the state, 250 students in grades 6-8 were selected from over 650 who auditioned for the program in April. Auditions were held virtually as individual student performances that included a prepared solo, memorized scales and sight-reading exercises.
“I have been able to participate in a few honors ensembles throughout middle school but nothing compares to WSMA” says freshman Gavin Denning. “I am thrilled that I get to perform with some amazing musicians as well as being directed under Dr. Rebecca Macleod, an incredibly accomplished music professor at the University of North Carolina Greensboro.”
Tickets may be purchased at the door or at wsmamusic.org. Please note: All concert attendees must wear a face mask and show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test.