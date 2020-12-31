Dragonwood Readers Book Club
Friday, Jan. 8 at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom
Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult
During her shift as an OB nurse, Ruth Jefferson begins a routine checkup on a newborn, only to be told a few minutes later that she’s been reassigned to another patient. The parents are white supremacists and don’t want Ruth, who is African American, to touch their child. The hospital complies with their request, but the next day, the baby goes into cardiac distress while Ruth is alone in the nursery. Does she obey orders or does she intervene? Read and discuss this story of race, privilege, prejudice, justice, and compassion with Library facilitator Jane Henze.
Copies are available in large print, audio, and regular print at the DeForest Area Public Library. Call 846-5482 to arrange curbside pick-up, or stop in and get a copy. Please note: Current book club members will receive an invitation link to meet via Zoom. If you are not a member and would like to participate, email discussion leader Jane Henze, jhenze@deforestlibrary.org to receive the invitation.
9:30 a.m. Zoom registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88376596690?pwd=Nm1zaU9uMkhPa1JySUVUTzBMWnRiZz09
Are you a crafter?
When the Center re-opens, out Thrift and Gift Nook will also re-open. Knowing many are home and possibly bored, you might think of the Center as a place that will benefit from your creations. We are accepting donations of handmade crafts to stock our shop. Bird houses, knit work, jewelry, greeting cards, painted signs, windchimes and more are welcome additions to our Thrift and Gift Nook. Call the Center for more information. We might even have supplies available for you.
January Group Gatherings
Use your phone with the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center.
Grief Support Group - Please call Julia at 608-640-6435 to get more information on the phone group.
Caregiver Support Group - Thursday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. by phone conference. Call 608-846-9469 or email Natalie at raemisch@deforestcenter.org to get the phone number and code to call in.
Java Jewels
As we have to keep changing with the current times Java Jewels (coffee and chat group) is meeting via phone conference. Sue Miller will host the phone call. On Jan. 12, plan to introduce ourselves shortly after 10 a.m. and do a round robin sharing: “Updates about what is happening in your life!” Please call Sue at 846-9469 at ext 1611 to get the phone number and code to join the call. Should be fun! Hope you join us.
My Meal My Way at DeForest Family Restaurant is on Wednesdays: Reserve your meal before Noon on Tuesday, Pickup your ticket at the Center and Curbside pickup at DFR and Enjoy!
Menu
Monday, Jan. 11
Chicken Stuffing
Casserole
Mixed Veggies
Wheat Roll
Cranberries
Frozen Yogurt
MO: Veggie Lasagna
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Tomato Bisque Soup
Egg Salad Sandwich
Broccoli/Cauliflower
Salad
Peaches
Cream Pie
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Wednesday, Jan. 13
My Meal My Way
Goulash
Glazed Carrots
French Bread
Banana
Frosted Cupcake
MO: No Meat Goulash
Thursday, Jan. 14
Minestrone Soup
Roast Beef Sandwich
Lettuce/Tomato Slice
Fruited Applesauce
Spice Cake with
Topping
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Friday, Jan. 15
Tuna Casserole
Lettuce Salad
Wheat Bread
Tropical Fruit
Brownie
MO: Mac N Cheese
SO: Chef’s Salad
