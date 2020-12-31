Dragonwood Readers Book Club

Friday, Jan. 8 at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom

Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult

During her shift as an OB nurse, Ruth Jefferson begins a routine checkup on a newborn, only to be told a few minutes later that she’s been reassigned to another patient. The parents are white supremacists and don’t want Ruth, who is African American, to touch their child. The hospital complies with their request, but the next day, the baby goes into cardiac distress while Ruth is alone in the nursery. Does she obey orders or does she intervene? Read and discuss this story of race, privilege, prejudice, justice, and compassion with Library facilitator Jane Henze.

Copies are available in large print, audio, and regular print at the DeForest Area Public Library. Call 846-5482 to arrange curbside pick-up, or stop in and get a copy. Please note: Current book club members will receive an invitation link to meet via Zoom. If you are not a member and would like to participate, email discussion leader Jane Henze, jhenze@deforestlibrary.org to receive the invitation.

9:30 a.m. Zoom registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88376596690?pwd=Nm1zaU9uMkhPa1JySUVUTzBMWnRiZz09

Are you a crafter?

When the Center re-opens, out Thrift and Gift Nook will also re-open. Knowing many are home and possibly bored, you might think of the Center as a place that will benefit from your creations. We are accepting donations of handmade crafts to stock our shop. Bird houses, knit work, jewelry, greeting cards, painted signs, windchimes and more are welcome additions to our Thrift and Gift Nook. Call the Center for more information. We might even have supplies available for you.

January Group Gatherings

Use your phone with the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center.

Grief Support Group - Please call Julia at 608-640-6435 to get more information on the phone group.

Caregiver Support Group - Thursday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. by phone conference. Call 608-846-9469 or email Natalie at raemisch@deforestcenter.org to get the phone number and code to call in.

Java Jewels

As we have to keep changing with the current times Java Jewels (coffee and chat group) is meeting via phone conference. Sue Miller will host the phone call. On Jan. 12, plan to introduce ourselves shortly after 10 a.m. and do a round robin sharing: “Updates about what is happening in your life!” Please call Sue at 846-9469 at ext 1611 to get the phone number and code to join the call. Should be fun! Hope you join us.

My Meal My Way at DeForest Family Restaurant is on Wednesdays: Reserve your meal before Noon on Tuesday, Pickup your ticket at the Center and Curbside pickup at DFR and Enjoy!

Menu

Monday, Jan. 11

Chicken Stuffing

Casserole

Mixed Veggies

Wheat Roll

Cranberries

Frozen Yogurt

MO: Veggie Lasagna

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Tomato Bisque Soup

Egg Salad Sandwich

Broccoli/Cauliflower

Salad

Peaches

Cream Pie

MO: Cheese Sandwich

Wednesday, Jan. 13

My Meal My Way

Goulash

Glazed Carrots

French Bread

Banana

Frosted Cupcake

MO: No Meat Goulash

Thursday, Jan. 14

Minestrone Soup

Roast Beef Sandwich

Lettuce/Tomato Slice

Fruited Applesauce

Spice Cake with

Topping

MO: Cheese Sandwich

Friday, Jan. 15

Tuna Casserole

Lettuce Salad

Wheat Bread

Tropical Fruit

Brownie

MO: Mac N Cheese

SO: Chef’s Salad

Load comments