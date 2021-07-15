The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, July 15
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
• In-Person Summer School Aged Storytime at 10:00 a.m. on the Library Patio & in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• Virtual Summer School Aged Story Time at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook. Registration required for kit.
• Whimsical Bookworms discuss The Flight Attendant at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
Friday, July 16
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games D&D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, July 19
• Summer Tiny Tales at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Monkey Picnic at 10:30 at the Village Green across from the library
• Teen Games D&D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
• DAPL Photo Group at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, July 20
• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
• Chalk the Patio Again! at 11:00 a.m. on the Library Patio
• Tails & Tales with Nature’s Niche at 1:00 p.m. on Market Street
• Concert on Market Street: Ken Lonnquist with Esperé Eckard-Lee at 6:30 p.m. on Market Street
Wednesday, July 21
• Summer Tales at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Green. Registration required only for the rain location
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Summer Exploratory at 3:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
