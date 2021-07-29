There are two day’s left in the month of July and we all know what that means, don’t we? It means that the Harry Potter Birthday Party is only two days away. This year the Harry Potter Birthday Party will be held outside. There will be quidditch. Hagrid’s hut and the forbidden forest will be featured. Honeydukes will be there. Refreshments will be provided by The Three Broomsticks. It should be great fun especially if the weather cooperates. If it doesn’t we will try again on August 1st. Having only two days left in the month also means that with the Summer Reading Program ending on August 6th and those 2 days left in July you have a mere eight days to get all those books you read this summer recorded to help push out community read over it’s next two challenge goals. It also means that the back-to-school sales are in full force. Below you will find a selection of some of the new books which recently arrived at the library.
Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Plague Year: America in the Time of COVID” by Lawrence Wright. Honoring to the medical professionals around the country who’ve risked their lives to fight the virus, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author provides essential information—and fascinating historical parallels—examining the medical, economic, political, and social ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Brainscapes: The Warped, Wondrous Maps Written in Your Brain—and How They Guide You” by Rebecca Schwarzlose. A path-breaking journey into the brain shows how perception, thought and action are products of “maps” etched into your gray matter—and how technology can use them to read your mind.
“Drunk: How We Sipped, Danced, and Stumbled Our Way to Civilization” by Edward Slingerland. Offers a deep dive into the alcohol-soaked origins of civilization—and the evolutionary roots of humanity’s appetite for intoxication.
”Nice Racism: How Progressive White People Perpetuate Racial Harm” by Robin DeAngelo. Building on the groundwork laid in the “New York Times” best-seller “White Fragility”, the author explores how a culture of niceness inadvertently promotes racism.
Fiction
“The Girl Who Died” by Ragnar Jonasson. A new teacher in a remote Icelandic village investigates after she is plagued by nightmares of a white-clad little girl in her rented attic apartment that happens to be the site of a local legendary haunting.
“Little Black Book, No. 15 (Bibliophile Mysteries)” by Kate Carlisle. When her friend Claire shows up on their doorstep, in disguise and fearing for life, book-restoration expert Brooklyn and her husband must revisit an event in Claire’s past, linked to a rare edition of “Rebecca”, before it destroys all of their futures.
“Pup Fiction, No. 27 (Melanie Travis Mysterie)” by Laurien Berenson. Sending her kids to the Graceland School’s summer camp, Melanie discovers that murder is on the schedule when she is thrown into a mystery involving the owner’s dead estranged husband and three prize-winning Dalmatians.
“A Rogue’s Company, No. 3 (Sparks & Bainbridge)” by Allison Montclair. Lord Bainbridge, Gwendolyn’s father in law, returns from a business trip in 1946 and threatens to undo her stake in the Right Sort Marriage Bureau in the third novel of the series following “A Royal Affair”.
“Notorious” by Diana Palmer. To escape from family members who are after her inheritance, Texas heiress Gaby Dupont, assuming a new identity, starts working for a powerful Chicago lawyer who comes to her aid when her greedy relatives track her down.
“When Stars Collide (Chicago Stars)” by Susan Phillips. Opera diva Olivia Shore and Chicago Stars quarterback Thaddeus Walker Bowman Owens embark on a nationwide tour promoting a luxury watch brand and must find a way to get along when they are plagued by a series of dangerous encounters with an overzealous fan.
“Black Ice (Scot Harvath)” by Brad Thor. When a man he killed years ago shows up in Norway, Scot Harvath, America’s top spy, is tested in ways he has never imagined as he races against time to stop one of world’s most dangerous actors from taking down the United States and its allies.
“The Black Order (Tom Clancy’s Op-Center)” by Jeff Rovin. When the Black Order, a group of Military veterans and high-tech specialists, start publicly assassinating politicians and celebrities, Op-Center’s Black Wasp are the only ones who can defeat these domestic terrorists who possess a weapon of mass destruction.
“Dream Girl” by Laura Lippman. Bedridden after a freak accident, a novelist begins to question his own sanity as he moves through dreamlike memories of his own fictional characters in the follow-up to the “New York Times” best-selling “Lady in the Lake”.
“The Bullet, No. 27 (Eve Duncan)” by Iris Johansen. Eve Duncan puts her happily-ever-after with Joe on hold when his ex-wife shows up, on the run with enough secrets to get them all killed.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.