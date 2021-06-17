I am looking for other instrumentalists/musicians who would like to start an ensemble or band in the DeForest/Windsor area. A few months ago, my husband bought a tuba for me, which I had not played for 20 years. I am really enjoying it and try to practice every day. The problem is that it gets boring playing alone, and music is meant to be shared with others.
I would like to get a group together to practice regularly and work our way towards performing in the community. It would likely be a casual, informal group. I do not have much formal music education outside of high school band class and my weekly tuba lessons. If someone wants to join and take the lead, I am more than happy to step back and follow your lead or direction.
If you are interested or have any questions, please email, call, or text me. moretubabeachboys@gmail.com, 608-843-3101
Thanks, and happy playing!
-Abby Lowery
DeForest