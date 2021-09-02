Thursday, September 2
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
11:30 Sheepshead
12:30 Movie: The Lady In the Van
Friday, September 3
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
11:30 Chess
11:30 Sheepshead
Monday, September 6
Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday, September 7
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:30 Scratch Art
12:00 Carefree Creative Coloring
Wednesday, September 8
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Nail Clinic
9:15 Asian Mahjong
9:15 Pool
12:30 Knit Wits
Thursday, September 9
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
10:00 Grief Support
11:30 Sheepshead
11:30 Prize Lunch
12:15 Bingo
“A Neil Diamond Story” performed by Denny Svehla
Friday, September 10 at 12:30 p.m.
His Life, His Songs, His Story...Enjoy this intimate and engaging one-man performance. Mark your calendar and come to the Center to hear many of Neil Diamond songs like, “Sweet Caroline”, “America”, “Song Sung Blue” and “Cracklin’ Rosie” performed by Award-Winning Neil Diamond tribute artist Denny Svehla. Projecting his own signature stylization to a very familiar sound, Denny’s baritone vocal approach and reminiscence of Neil himself has become a stand-out around the country.
90 + Birthday Party
Friday, September 10 at 11:30 a.m.
All seniors from DeForest, Windsor, and Vienna who have celebrated or will be celebrating their “90th or beyond” birthday in 2021 are invited to join the celebration. The meal is at no cost to individuals aged 90+. Please be sure to reserve your meal by noon the day before. Transportation to lunch is available for those who qualify.
Grief Support Group
The next meeting is Thursday September 9th from 10-11:00 AM in person at the Center. Meetings will continue every second Thursday of the month at the same time. Please come and welcome our new facilitator Angela! Contact Kristin Weinstock with any questions.
Fitness Room
Our fitness room is open from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday. The room has many options of exercise equipment to use for your personal workout. Enjoy watching a TV show, listening to music or chatting with friends while working out!
For September 9
Caregiver Support Group meets Thursday, September 16th from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Please contact Natalie Raemisch for more information.
Strength Training for Women
A new 8-week session begins the week of September 15 through November 3, on Wednesdays and Fridays at 11:30 am. This strength training program includes progressive resistance training, balance training and flexibility exercises. Bring a yoga mat, dumbbells, and water. Please pre-register with your payment of $40.00 for one class/week and $80.00 for both classes/week at the Center.
Nutrition Counseling
One-on-one nutrition counseling is available to older adults seeking information on ways to improve their overall health. Older adults (age 60 and older) who reside in areas served by Dane Count’s Senior Nutrition Program are eligible to meet with a Registered Dietitian to discuss nutrition-related questions or difficulties. While there is no charge for this service, donations are always welcome. Common topics include: diabetic diet, unintended weight loss, heart healthy diet, taste and smell changes, poor appetite, Parkinson’s disease, difficulty chewing or swallowing, basic nutrition for older adults, constipation, acid reflux, cooking for one or two. Please note: counseling for desired weight loss will not be approved for this service unless accompanied by a doctor’s referral. To learn more about this resource or to schedule an appointment, contact Shannon Gabriel, RDN, CDN, (608) 261-5678, or Gabriel.Shannon@countyofdane.com
Volunteer Driver Opportunity!
NEW DRIVERS can earn a $25 Kwik Trip card for volunteering.
- Are you a safe driver?
- Do you have some free time on your hands?
- Do you enjoy helping older adults and giving back to your community?
The RSVP Driver Escort Program provides transportation for older adults who typically have no other transportation available. As an Escort Driver you will receive mileage reimbursement, free additional insurance while on assignment, “disabled cards” from Wisconsin Motor Vehicle for passengers with difficulty walking, a Madison map to find medical facilities, Volunteer Driver Escort badge and other things depending on the assignment or situation. RSVP does require all drivers to be vaccinated and proof of vaccine must be provided.