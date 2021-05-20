It’s hard to believe we are already into the last couple of weeks of May. The weather has taken a decided turn towards (early) summer. The birds are singing, nesting, and starting to rear their young. The bees have started buzzing. Other pollinators have have appeared just as the early bloomers have burst forth in flower. Trees are throwing around pollen as if they would seed an entire forest. The air is soft with twilights lengthening well into the evenings.
It is a little too early to be putting in your garden, or if you have for your garden to require much tending yet. Sure the grass needs mowing, but it will almost always need mowing until November. Take advantage of these longer evenings to sit on the porch — before the mosquitoes arrive to carry us all off — and read a good book. Below you will find some of the late spring books which were recently released by their publishers. Ednjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Conversation: How Seeking and Speaking the Truth About Racism Can Radically Transform Individuals and Organizations” by Robert Livingston. A social psychologist discusses how businesses and other organizations can develop strategies to address racism in their ranks, identify and eliminate bias to make their workplaces and cultures more equitable and take steps to measure positive outcomes.
“Cosmic Queries: Startalk’s Guide to Who We Are, How We Got Here, and Where We’re Going” by. Neil deGrasse Tyson & James Trefil, A legendary astrophysicist offers a unique spin on the mysteries and curiosities of the cosmos, building on rich material from his beloved StarTalk podcast, while a renowned physicist takes on a big questions that humanity has been posing for millennia
“The Hero Code: Lessons Learned from Lives Well Lived” by William McRaven. The Four-Star Admiral, retired Commander of U.S. Special Operations Forces and best-selling author of “Make Your Bed “shares succinct, inspirational lessons about the character qualities of everyday true heroes.
“Beyond Order: 12 More Rules of Life” by Jordan B. Peterson. The sequel to “12 Rules for Life” offers further guidance along the perilous path of modern life.
Fiction
“The Dictionary of Lost Words” by Pip Williams. In a debut novel based on actual events, as a team of male scholars compiles the first Oxford English Dictionary, one of their daughters decides to collect the “objectionable” words they omit.
“The Elephant of Belfast: A Novel” by S. Kirk Walsh. In a story inspired by true events, a young woman zookeeper is compelled to protect an elephant during the German blitz of Belfast during World War I.
“Miss Julia Happily Ever After, No. 22 (Miss Julia)” by Ann. B. Ross. A highly anticipated final installment in the best-selling series finds an outbreak of wedding fever in Abbotsville upended by a mysterious vandal who challenges a lively Miss Julia to save the day, and her friends’ nuptials
“Lover Unveiled, No. 19 (Black Dagger Brotherhood)” by J.R. Ward. A latest entry in the best-selling Black Dagger Brotherhood series continues the story of Sahvage, a powerful MMA fighter whose buried secret threatens to irrevocably change the world of Caldwell.
“Country Proud, No. 2 (Painted Pony Creek)” by Linda Lael Milller. The second book in the Painted Pony Creek series follows three best buddies whose strength, honor and independence exemplify the Montana land they love.
“Legacy of War, No. 18 (Courtney Family)” by Wilbur Smith. A sequel to “Courtney’s War “finds a plot against Saffron and her husband, Gerhard, triggering consequences throughout post-World War II Europe, before Leon finds himself caught between colonialism and rebellion in an independence-seeking Kenya.
“Mother May I” by Joshilyn Jackson. Blackmailed by a mysterious kidnapper to commit a seemingly harmless act, a once-poor woman who married into wealth triggers a devastating chain of consequences. By the best-selling author of “Never Have I Ever”.
“You Love Me, No. 3 (You)” by Caroline Keones. Retreating to a cozy island in the Pacific Northwest, Joe Goldberg takes a job at the local library where he becomes obsessed with librarian Mary Kay DiMarco and decides he is ready to make her do the right thing by making room for him in her life.
“Mirrorland” by Carole Johnstone. Returning to her gothic childhood home in the wake of her estranged twin’s disappearance, Cat uncovers long-held secrets involving her sister’s left-behind clues and a mysterious treasure hunt.
“The Lost Village” by Camilla Sten. Obsessed with the vanishing residents of an old mining town, dubbed “The Lost Village,” documentary filmmaker Alice Lindstedt and her crew set up camp and are soon plagued by strange events that makes them realize they are not alone.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system