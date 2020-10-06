CALENDAR
The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces.
Expanded Library Hours: Monday through Thursday – 9-10:45 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 1-2:45 p.m., 3-4:45 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday – 9-10:45 a.m., 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 1-2:45 p.m., 3-5 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
• Qigong Class with Nancy Osley – Thursdays, Oct. 8 and 15 at 9:30 a.m. – Village Green
• Read to Wilson the Dog – Thursday, Oct. 8 at 3:30 p.m.
• Online Story Hour — Monday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.
• Teen Games D & D – Monday, Oct. 12 at 3 p.m. – Zoom
• Virtual Exploratory — Monday, Oct. 12 at 5 p.m. – Facebook
• Time for Bed Story Time — Monday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. – Facebook
• Candidate Forum – Tuesday, October 13 at 6 p.m. – Zoom
• Tiny Tot Time – Wednesday, October 14 at 10 a.m. – Facebook
• News, Fake News, and Spin: Deciding Who to Trust in an Age of Disinformation – Thursday, October 15 at 1 p.m. – Zoom
• Whimsical Bookworms Book Club – Thursday , October 15 at 6:30 p.m. – Zoom and Community Room – Discussing The Giver of Stars
• See library website or call 846-5482 for information on all library events.
The Friends of the Library Self-Service Book Sale
Shop for bargains on the lower level of the Library now through October 24. Hardcover books are $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents. Payment is by the honor system with cash payments taken at the circulation desk. The Friends members will update the selection regularly.
