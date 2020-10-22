CALENDAR
The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library for 15 minutes at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces: 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.
Library hours are Monday - Thursday: 9a.m. - 8 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
• Qigong Class with Nancy Osley – Thursday, October 29 at 11 a.m. – Village Green –weather permitting
• Online Story Hour -- Monday, November 2 at 10 a.m.
• Teen Games D & D – Monday, November 2 at 3 p.m. – Zoom
• Virtual Exploratory - Monday, November 2 at 5 p.m. – Facebook
• Time for Bed Story Time - Monday, November 2 at 7 p.m. – Facebook
• Dinovember: Sky Monsters presented by Colossal Fossils - Tuesday, November 3 at 6:30 p.m. – Zoom
• Read to an Officer with a Twist – Wednesday, November 4 at 3:30 p.m.
• Mom's Gone Missing: When a Parent's Changing Life Upends Yours – Thursday, November 5 at 6:30 p.m. – Zoom
• See library website calendar or call 846-5482 for information on all library events.
The Friends of the Library Self-Service DVD and CD Sale
The Friends of the Library are offering something new this fall: a self-service sale. Look for DVDs and CDs in Studio 203 in the first floor east lobby area from Oct. 28 through Nov. 7. Look for these two-for-one deals: two CDs for 25 cents, two DVDs for $2 and two Blu-rays for $3. DVD sets, bundles, audio books and records are priced as marked. Payment is by the honor system with cash payments taken at the circulation desk. The Friends members will update the selection regularly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.