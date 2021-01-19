CALENDAR
The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library for 15 minutes at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces: 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.
Library hours are Sundays from 1–5 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, Jan. 21
• The Workshop @ Home at 9 a.m. on Facebook
• Whimsical Bookworms Book Group discusses The Library Book at 6:30 on Zoom and in Community Room
Friday, Jan. 22
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9 a.m. on Facebook
Monday, Jan. 25
• Story Hour at 10 a.m. on Facebook
• Badger Book Club discusses The Hazards of Time Travel at noon on Zoom and in Community Room
• Coloring for Adults at 4 p.m. on Zoom and in Community Room
• Virtual Exploratory at 5 p.m. on Facebook
• Time for Bed Storytime at 7 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, Jan. 26
• Qigong Online – Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
• 4th Tuesday Forum: Covered Bridges of the Midwest at 10 a.m. on Zoom
4th Tuesday Forum: Travel in Time – Visiting Covered Bridges in the Upper Midwest
Presented by David Mossner
Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. via Zoom
Covered Bridges are beautiful and perfectly functional – come see for yourself on a visit to the bridges of the upper Midwest. The Bridges of Madison County are the most famous thanks to the novel turned into a movie – but represent only 6 of the bridges found in Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Dave Mossner’s photographed 117 of them and will share their stories at this library outreach program. Register for this Zoom event on the library website calendar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.