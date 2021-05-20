Thursday, May 20
- 9:15 — Java Jewels-Out side
- 9:30 — Outside Walking Group
- 3:00 — Caregiver Support Group
Friday, May 21
- 9:00 — Exercise Room
- 9:30 — Outside Walking Group
Monday, May 24
- 9:00 -Exercise Room 9:30 -Outside Walking Group
Tuesday, May 25
- 9:30 — Outside Walking Group
- 10:00 — 4th Tuesday Library Program — ZOOM
- 12:00 — “Bingo” in the parking lot
Wednesday, May 26
- 8:30 — Strength Training for women
- 9:15 — Nail Clinic
- 9:30 -Outside Walking Group
- 11:30 — My Meal My Way (Call Center for pickup time)
- 12:30 -Knit Wits, outside
Thursday, May 27
- 9:00 — Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
- 9:15 — Java Jewels-Outside
- 9:30 — Outside Walking Group
Friday, May 28
- 9:00 — Exercise Room
- 9:15 — Java Jewels -outside
- 9:30 — Outside Walking Group
- 12:00-1:00 — Brats in the Lot, Seniors only
4th Tuesday Library Forum: Biking to Bucky
Presented by Dave Mossner
Tuesday, May 25 at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom
Take a virtual bike ride with Dave Mossner to see all 85 life-size Bucky Badger statues that were on Parade around Madison last summer. You’ll also learn some fun facts about Bucky Badger, including how the beloved mascot got his start and why he wears contact lenses. All ages welcome for this virtual adventure — no bicycle needed at this library outreach program.
BINGO in the parking lot
Enjoy Bingo in our parking lot on Tuesday, May 25 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. (weather permitting). You can drive to bingo and stay in your car to play, take the bus or walk to the parking lot, bring a lawn chair If you like.
Registration is required. E-mail smiller@deforestcenter.org or call 846-9469 for more information.
May is Older Americans Month - Celebrate with us!
The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center celebrates Older Americans Month with the theme of “Communities of Strength.” Working together creates community even when you cannot be physically together. Volunteers will leave sidewalk messages for our senior friends over several days in May.
We encourage our community to create artwork outside the homes of your senior neighbors.
Make sure to take a picture and send it to the Center. Plus, FREE “Brats in the Lot” (for seniors only) at the Center 12:00 pm—1:00 pm on May 28! Enjoy a cookie from Brightstar, too.