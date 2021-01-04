By Jan Berg
Happy New Year! Here we are a week into the new year already. My how time flies during the holidays. This week, finally, some new books have arrived at the library. That pesky pandemic has disrupted the publishing trade a bit. Books that were ordered at the beginning of summer are only just arriving. Publishing dates have been pushed back for many months in some cases. All of which makes having a steady stream of books coming into the library for your reading pleasure a challenge. A challenge we can't do anything about. The books will arrive when they arrive. However, if the year is beginning as it means to go on, then there is hope that there will be weekly deliveries of new books. If 2021 decides to imitate last year, it's hard to say what might have in store for us -- I'm only talking book-wise here. In the meantime, there are plenty of books below some of which might pique your interest. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” by Sanjay Gupta. Keep your brain young, healthy, and sharp with this science-driven guide to protecting your mind from decline by neurosurgeon and CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta.
“Fly Into the Wind: How to Harness Faith and Fearlessness on Your Ascent to Greatness” by Dan Rooney. An F-16 fighter pilot, American hero, Folds of Honor founder and family man delivers a code for living — an inspirational call to action to help ordinary people ascend to their highest level in life.
“Biohack Your Brain: How to Boost Cognitive Health, Performance, and Power” by Kristen Willeumier. The “Your Brain Health” neuroscience podcaster outlines recommendations for promoting brain health and resilience throughout a lifetime, outlining helpful techniques for preventing memory loss and other neurodegenerative disorders.
“The One Wild and Precious Life: The Path Back to Connection in a Fractured World” by Sarah Wilson. The best-selling author of “First, We Make the Beast Beautiful” addresses the chronic loneliness affecting a high percentage of Americans today, discussing the vulnerabilities of high-pressure, tech-driven environments and how to view solitude through a spiritual lens.
“Eat Smarter: Use the Power of Food to Reboot Your Metabolism, Upgrade Your Brain, and Transform Your Life” by Shawn Stevenson. Lose weight, boost your metabolism, and start living a happier life with this transformative 30-day plan for healthy eating from the host of the hit podcast “The Model Health Show”.
Fiction
“Light of the Jedi, No.1 (Star Wars: The High Republic)” by Charles Soule. Long before the First Order, before the Empire, before even The Phantom Menace . . . Jedi lit the way for the galaxy in The High Republic.
“Robert B. Parker’s Someone to Watch Over Me, No. 48 (Spenser)” by Ace Atkins. When his apprentice Mattie's childhood friend from the South Boston housing projects is murdered, Spenser traces the victim's demise to an international sex-trafficking ring that has been operating with impunity under the protection of a well-connected billionaire.
“The Arrest” by Jonathan Lethem. Working as an organic farmer in a post-apocalypse world devoid of technology, a former Los Angeles screenwriter unexpectedly reconnects with his once-famous partner, who has retrofitted a nuclear-powered digger to launch an unknown agenda.
“The Survival of the Thickest: Essays” by Michelle Buteau. The stand-up comedian, actress and host of the “Late Night Whenever” podcast shares an unapologetic collection of essays that reflect on her Caribbean heritage, her Sept. 11 newsroom work and her experiences with IVF, surrogacy and motherhood.
“Hush, Hush, No. 56 (Stone Barrington)” by Stuart Woods. New York City cop turned Manhattan law firm rainmaker, Stone Barrington, lands in hot water in a highly anticipated latest installment in the best-selling series by the Edgar Award-winning author of “Chiefs.”
“NYPD Red, No.6” by James Patterson & Marshall Karp. Available for the first time in print, a sixth entry in the series co-written by the award-winning author of “Jackie Ha-Ha” continues the story of top NYPD Red Detective Zach Jordan and his partner, Detective Kylie MacDonald.
“American Traitor, No. 15 (Pike Logan)” by Brad Taylor. Assisting a witness's flight from murderous foreign agents, Pike Logan and Jennifer Cahill uncover a plot to trigger a war between China and Taiwan by destabilizing the latter's government and digital defenses.
“The Butterfly House” by Katrine Engberg. Detectives Jeppe Karner and Anette Werner race to solve a series of sordid murders linked to some of the most vulnerable patients in a Danish hospital.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
