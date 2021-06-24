Thursday, June 24

Chef Salad w/Lettuce, Veggies, Meat, Cheese, Egg, Croutons French Dressing

Nutri Grain Bar Peaches

Frozen Yogurt

MO: No meat, add beans

Friday, June 25

Lemon Baked Fish Baby Red Potatoes Carrots

Peaches

Wheat Roll Pudding

MO: Veggie Egg Bake

Monday, June 28

BBQ Rib Corn

Baked Beans Wheat Roll Fresh Fruit Pudding

MO: Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday, June 29

Seafood Pasta Salad Tomato Slices

Chinese Cabbage Salad Wheat Bread

Mixed Melon

Brownie

MO: Veggie Pasta Salad

Wednesday, June 30

MYMEAL MYWAY OPTION OR CENTER MENU

Stuffed Chicken Twice Baked Potato Green Beans Cantaloupe

Wheat Roll Chocolate Ice Cream MO: Soy Patty

Recommended for you