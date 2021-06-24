What can I say? Wait a week and the weather in Wisconsin will do a complete about face. Last week we were basting in high temperatures and high humidities even while in the midst of a drought. Now the drought has been broken with more regular rainfalls and the crunchy brown lawns are beginning to green up. The rainfall, however, has been accompanied by low temperatures sweeping into the area from Canada. The weather has turned noticeably autumnal and looks to remain so for at least the beginning of this week. We did just pass the summer solstice, so of course things have cooled off. But the crickets are chirping, the tree frogs are singing, the dawn chorus is in full throat, and the plants are growing like crazy. Once you’ve done all the chores this invigorating time of year and weather has inspired you to do, you might considered sitting quietly and losing yourself in a good book. We have lots of good books ar the library. Admittedly some are better than others, but since reading material is so subject to ones’ tastes and personal preferences, it’s really hard to say how many good books we actually have. One person’s “good” book is another’s “ehh” book. That being said, I believe that at least one of you will find a “good” book in the titles listed below. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“You Will Get Through This Night” by Daniel Howell. Presenting an entertaining and personal way from the perspective of someone who has been through it all, a no-nonsense book gives readers the tools to understand their minds so they can be in control and really live.
“State of Emergency” by Tamike Mallory. A globally recognized civil rights activist presents an unwavering history of American systemic racism, a first-hand view of what makes for effective activism today and a vision for lasting, positive change.
“House of Sticks: A Memoir” by Ly Tran. An intimate, beautifully written coming-of-age memoir recounting a young girl’s journey from war-torn Vietnam to Ridgewood, Queens, and her struggle to find her voice amid clashing cultural expectations.
“Letters to a Young Athlete” by Chris Bosh / Pat Riley. A legendary NBA player shares his remarkable story, infused with hard-earned wisdom about the journey to self-mastery from a life at the highest level of professional sports.
Fiction
“The Devil’s Hand, No. 4 (Terminal List)” by Jack Carr. Former Navy SEAL James Reece embarks on a top-secret CIA mission of retribution, while in a dangerous world region, the supreme leader of a cadre of assassins orchestrates a plot to defeat the United States.
“Katharine Parr, the Sixth Wife (Six Tudor Queens)” by Alison Weir. After the death of her husband, King Henry, Katharine Parr, thrilled at this renewed opportunity to wed her first love, Sir Thomas Seymour, is seen as a mere stepping stone to the throne as Sir Thomas sets his sights on Henry’s 14-year-old daughter Elizabeth.
“The Stars We Share” by Rafe Posey. A sweeping World War II novel about the secrets we keep from the ones we love, and a couple tested again and again by distance, sacrifice, and a woman’s ambition to fulfill her own dreams.
“Auntie Poldi and the Lost Madonna (Auntie Poldi Adventures)” by Mario Giordano. There’s only one Auntie Poldi: bewigged, cursing in Bavarian, and knocking back a wee shot of grappa as a pre-breakfast aperitif ... or is there? No one is as they seem (and sound) in a humorous new mystery featuring Sicily’s sultriest sleuth
“Independent Bones, No. 23 (Sarah Booth Delaney Mysteries)” by Carolyn Haines. When a notorious domestic abuser is found dead, suspicions turn to visiting feminist professor Dr. Alala Diakos who is linked to two similar, previous deaths, and sassy Southern PI Sarah Booth Delaney is tasked with finding the real criminal who may be closer than she thinks.
“Family Reunion” by Nancy Thayer. Newly widowed, Eleanor Sunderland finds dreams of a family reunion in Nantucket shattered when her money-driven children suggest she sell the house and move to a retirement, and finds a lone ally in her 22-year-old granddaughter, Ari, who moves in with her for the summer.
“The Lady Has a Pat (Burning Cove, California)” by Amanda Quick. When her boss disappears while on a health retreat at an exclusive spa, investigative apprentice Lyra Brazier goes undercover with the help of a man with a unique gift, and together, they are plunged into a world darker and more dangerous than they ever could have imagined.
“Arctic Storm Rising (Nick Flynn)” by Dale Brown. Exiled to guard a remote radar post along Alaska’s Arctic Frontier, U.S. Air Force intelligence officer Nicholas Flynn, after an American F-22 collides with a Russian interloper, is ordered to find a missing stealth bomber before the enemy and prevent a potential nuclear holocaust.
“Basil’s War” by Stephen Hunter. An accomplished agent in the British Army, Basil St. Florian embarks on his toughest assignment yet as he, going undercover in Nazi-occupied France during World War II, searches for an ecclesiastic manuscript that holds the key to a code that could prevent the death of millions
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system