Can you believe it is already the middle of July? Well, I am having a hard time believing it on the one hand. On the other hand, so much has been happening during this summer at the library that at times it feels as if it should / could be September. We have a mere three weeks (and a couple of days) left in the Summer Reading Program. At this writing we will be halfway through our Concerts on Market Street series. Time certainly does fly! Not only is the library’s calendar of events whipping by at a remarkable speed, the flora and some fauna are rapidly progressing through their summer work as well. The early summer crickets have finished up. The dawn chorus is still going but we are quickly approaching the end of the breeding season for songbirds. Butterflies and moths are noticeably flitting across the landscape. And speaking of the landscape the fields and ditches are filling up with a plethora of weeds and wildflowers. Chicory and flocks, birdsfoot trefoil and hawkweed, white and yellow and red clover, trillium and bindweed cow parsnip and Queen Anne’s lace, mullein and milkweed, and the list goes on and on. Everything is bursting with life in preparation for the upcoming season.The library grounds are filled with colorful flowers too. Spend a few moments in our gardens when you stop by to pick up something to read. Below are a few titles of books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“How to Tell Stories to Children” by Joseph Sarosy. Two early childhood educators with thousands of storytelling hours between them—distill the key ingredients of storytelling into a surprisingly simple method that can make anyone an expert storyteller.
“Noise: A Flaw in Human Judgement” by Daniel Kahneman. From the Nobel Prize-winning author of “Thinking, Fast and Slow”, coauthor of “Nudge” and author of “You Are About to Make a Terrible Mistake!” comes an exploration of why people make bad judgments.
“The Confidence Men: How Two Prisoners of War Engineered the Most Remarkable Escape in History” by Margalit Fox. This gripping nonfiction thriller follows two British officers who team up to con their iron-fisted captors by using a Oujia board – and their keen understanding of the psychology of deception – to build a trap for their captors that will ultimately lead them to freedom.
“Never Pay the First Bill: And Other Ways to Fight the Health Care System and Win” by Marshall Allen. From an award-winning ProPublica reporter comes a primer for anyone who wants to fight the predatory health care system—and win
Fiction
“The Ice Lion” by Kathleen O’Neal Gear. Teen members of a group of archaic humans, Lynx and Quiller, flee the increasing coldness and monstrous predators for a new land, where they meet a strange old man who tells them how to save the world.
“The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Determined to leave a mark on the world even though they are in the hospital and their days are dwindling, unlikely friends, 17-year-old Lenni and 83-year-old Margot, devise a plan to create 100 paintings showcasing the stories of the century they have lived.
“One Two Three” by Laurie Frankel. The Mitchell sisters – teenage triplets – find everything changing in their town when a handsome new student enrolls at Bourne Memorial High who happens to be their family’s sworn enemy.
“The Stone Loves the World” by Brian Hall. Tells the story of two families—one made up largely of scientists, and the other of artists and mystics—whose worlds collide in pursuit of a lost daughter.
“Sunrise by the Sea: A Little Beach Street Bakery Novel” by Jenny Colgan. Moving to a Cornish seaside village, hoping for peace and solitude, lonely registrar Marisa Rosso, feeling like life is passing her by, unexpectedly finds her joy again with the help of her noisy neighbor, the community spirit and a campaign to save the local bakery.
“The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu” by Tom Lin. Reimagines the classic Western through the eyes of a Chinese American assassin on a quest to rescue his kidnapped wife and exact his revenge on her abductors.
“Dominus: A Novel of the Roman Empire” by Steven Saylor. A fictionalized, sweeping history of Rome spans seven generations of the Pinarius family, who attribute their longevity to a protective talisman called the fascinum whose power seems to ebb with the arrival of cultists called Christians.
“Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand. Entering the afterlife due to a hit and run accident, a successful author learns she can observe the earthly lives of her nearly grown children and is also permitted three “nudges” to alter the outcome of events.
“Our Woman in Moscow” by Beatriz Williams. To save her sister, who, along with her American diplomat husband and children, is trapped behind the Iron Curtain, Ruth Macallister embarks on a dangerous mission, and as the sisters race toward safety, a dogged Soviet agent forces them to make a heartbreaking choice.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.