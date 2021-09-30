This coming weekend is our 2nd (possibly annual) Fall Harvest Celebration. Last year we offered a number of activities outside to celebrate Fall. We used the library grounds to keep everyone safe and follow public health guidelines. Those attending seemed to enjoy being outside enjoying our beautiful grounds, so we are doing much the same thing this year. Saturday, October 2nd, there were be free music, food, games, crafts and an award-winning children’s musician , Laura Doherty,performing on the Market Street steps at noon. The activities run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include story times by Ms Emily at The Rocks (the little park on across the street from the library on the West side), crafts for kids and adults, cookies and apple juice, pumpkin painting, and keyboard music performed by our own, Nolan Veldey. Be prepared for pup-up polkaing to occur on the patio. It is October after all, and the polka seems like a seasonally appropriate dance to engage in. We hope to see you there! And before, after, or during your attendance at this celebration, be sure to check out some of the new books ( or the old ones are good too!) that recently arrived at the library. Some of those titles are listed below. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s Fifty Years of Tragedy, Scandal, and Triumph” by Ben Schreckinger. An exploration of Joe Biden as told through his extended family.
“Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography” by Laurie Woolever. An unprecedented behind-the-scenes view into the life of Anthony Bourdain from the people who knew him best.
“Forever Young” by Haley Mills. Iconic actress Hayley Mills shares personal memories from her storied childhood, growing up in a famous acting family and becoming a Disney child star, trying to grow up in a world that wanted her to stay forever young.
“Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement” by Tarana Burke. The founder and activist behind the “me too” movement shares her own story of how she came to say those two words herself after being sexually assaulted, in this debut memoir that explores how to piece back together our fractured selves
Fiction
“What the Cat Dragged In, No. 14 (Cat in the Stacks Mysteries)” by Miranda James. Librarian Charlie Harris and his faithful feline companion, Diesel, have inherited Charlie’s grandfather’s house, along with a deadly legacy: a decades-old crime scene, in an all-new mystery in the “New York Times” best-selling Cat in the Stacks series
“The Heart Principle” by Helen Hoang. When she suddenly loses her ability to play the violin, Anna Sun must learn to listen to her heart and falls in love with a man her parents disapprove of, forcing her to choose between meeting expectations and finding happiness in who she really is.
“Bullet Train” by Kotaro Isaka. A novel that follows the perilous train ride of five highly motivated assassins is soon to be a major film from Sony.
“The Guide” by Peter Heller. Trying to return to normalcy after a young life filled with loss, Jack takes a job as a guide for the elite Kingfisher Lodge where he, while guiding a well-known singer, discovers that this idyllic fishing lodge may be a cover for a far more sinister operation.
“The Island, No.9 (A Dewey Andreas Novel)” by Ben Coes. When Iranian terrorists blow up the bridges and tunnels that connect Manhattan to the mainland during the President’s visit to the U.N., CIA agent Dewey Andreas, hopeless, outgunned and outmanned, must fight a seemingly impossible battle.
“Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney. Four young people pair up, break up, have wild flirtations and worry about their friendships and the world they live in while pondering their eroding youth in the new novel from the best-selling author of “Normal People”.
“Under the Whispering Door” by T.J. Klune. After he dies, a curious and powerful being gives Wallace one week to cross over to the land of the dead, and Wallace, who finally starts to learn about all the things he missed in life, sets about living a lifetime in seven days.
“Harlem Shuffle” by Colson Whitehead. A furniture salesman in 1960s Harlem becomes a fence for shady cops, local gangsters and low-life pornographers after his cousin involves him in a failed heist in the new novel from the two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Underground Railroad”.
“Forgotten in Death, No. 53 (In Death)” by J.D. Robb. Homicide detective Eve Dallas uncovers a world of real estate development, family history, shady deals and shocking secrets while investigating the murder of two women in the latest addition to the long-running series following “Faithless in Death”.
“Robert B. Parker’s Stone’s Throw, No. 20 (A Jesse Stone Novel)” by Mike Lupica. Investigating the apparent suicide of the town’s mayor, Jesse Stone, with tempers running hot in Paradise due to a fight over prime real estate, must discover in whose way the mayor was standing as the body count rises.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system