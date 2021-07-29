Thursday, July 29
9:00 -Outside Walking Group
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:15 -Java Jewels
9:15 -Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
11:30 -Birthday Lunch
11:30 -Sheepshead
12:15 PM-Bingo
Friday, July 30
8:30-Strength Training for Women
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:00 -Outside Walking Group
11:30 -Sheepshead
11:30 -Chess
Driver Escort Program — Medical Appointments
Looking for volunteers! As a RSVP driver, you’ll provide rides to medical appointments for older adults in Dane County who don’t have access to car, bus, family or friends to transport them. Drivers use their own vehicles and are reimbursed for mileage. You can choose to drive as often as you like and select the days that work best for you. If you are a Veteran, you may especially enjoy the satisfaction and camaraderie of driving a fellow Vet to appointments. Once medical rides resume, all RSVP drivers will be required to be vaccinated and follow safety protocol with passengers.
Focus on FUN
8-Ball Pool
Shoot a friendly game of 8 Ball every Monday and Wednesday morning from 9:15-11:30 a.m.
Bingo Join us for Bingo two times a month!
Sheepshead is played on Thursdays and Fridays from 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m. There is a limit of 16 people.
Bridge meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Call ahead to reserve a spot so we have an even number of players.