The DeForest Area High School Music Department will host two winter virtual concerts on Dec. 21 and 22.
DAHS Choir Instructor, Lyrica Daentl, has organized her high school Choirs to perform a virtual Winter Choral Concert on Monday, December 21 at 7:00 pm on YouTube. Members from the following choirs are participating: Bella Voce, Camerata, and Violet Noise. A link to the YouTube concert will be available on December 18, 2020.
The DAHS Band will also host a virtual Winter Band Concert on Tuesday, December 22 at 7 pm on YouTube: youtu.be/dNoGAZsuKzI. According to Band Instructor, Brandon Bautz, “This performance is dedicated to the frontline health workers who keep us healthy and to all who may have lost something or someone during this pandemic.”
Links to both virtual concerts will be available on the school district’s website (www.deforestschools.org) and on the high school Facebook and Twitter accounts.
