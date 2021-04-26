It seems like spring has finally established itself as the dominant season. Sure, there were a couple of freeze warnings last week, but the goldfinches have given up their winter clothes and are now wearing their golden yellow plumage. Motorcycles have been on the roads for weeks now, drop-top cars have also been dropping their tops -- at least on sunny days. The wearing of shorts is rampant in Wisconsin and the twilight is lingering until almost 8 o'clock at night. With all these signs of spring, can summer be far away? The answer to this rhetorical question is that summer officially starts in this area on June 20th which is about 55 days away. However, the start of the Summer Reading Program is a mere 17 days away. This early start to our Summer Reading Program gives everyone more opportunities to read and record what has been read, to participate in community challenges, and to win prizes and earn dragon dollars.With a mere 17 days before the start of the program, you might want to start getting your eyes in shape for competitive reading. Below are some of the new titles which recently arrived at the library. Check them out and read fast and read a lot, and most of all, enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Buses Are a Comin’” Memoir of a Freedom Fighter” by Charles Person. A surviving original Freedom Rider recounts his firsthand experiences with the South's historical and ongoing resistance to racial equality, sharing insights into what is required for progressive change to become possible in America.
“Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage” by Anne Lamott. The “New York Times” bestselling author, drawing from her own experiences, shows us the intimate and human ways we can adopt to move through life’s dark places and toward the light of hope that still burns ahead for all of us
“This is the Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism” by Don Lemon. Don Lemon brings his vast audience and experience as a reporter and a black man to today’s most urgent question: How can we end racism in America in our lifetimes?
“The New Breed: What Our History With Animals Reveals About Our Future With Robots” by Kate Darling. The MIT Media Lab researcher and robot ethicist offers an optimistic look at our future with robots based on our historical relationships with animals.
“A Short History of Humanity: A New History of Old Europe” by Johannes Krause & Thomas Trappe. A founding director of the Max Planck Institute and the editor-in-chief of Berlin's of “Tagesspiegel” introduce the revolutionary science of archaeogenetics while explaining how new DNA sequencing technologies are revealing essential details about human evolution
“The Addiction Inoculation: Raising Healthy Kids in a Culture of Dependence” by Jessica Lahey. A comprehensive reference for parents and educators explains the origins of substance abuse while offering advice for how to identify risk factors and take steps to prevent vulnerable teens from developing an addiction disorder
Fiction
“Hummingbird Salamander” by Jeff VanderMeer. Sent taxidermied specimens of two endangered species, a software manager becomes the target of the ecoterrorists and wildlife traffickers behind a catastrophic global conspiracy. By the award-winning author of the Southern Reach trilogy.
“Fugitive Telemetry, No. 6 (Murderbot Diaries)” by Martha Wells. Assisting Preservation Station security when he discovers a murdered body on the premises, Murderbot reluctantly speaks to humans to help identify the victim and determine what happened. By the Nebula Award-winning author.
“Whereabouts” by Jhumpa Lahiri. An English translation of a first Italian-language novel by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Lowland” follows the routines of a misfit city dweller who experiences a year of remarkable transformation in the aftermath of a parent's death.
“Gold Diggers” by Sanjena Sathian. A satirical coming-of-age story follows the experiences of an Indian-American teen in the Bush-era Atlanta suburbs, who joins his crush's plot to use an ancient alchemical potion to meet high parental expectations, triggering devastating consequences. A first novel
“Turn a Blind Eye, No. 3 (Detective William Warick)” by Jeffery Archer. Going undercover to expose corruption in the Metropolitan Police Force, Detective Inspector William Warwick is compromised by a high-profile trial and a teammate's romantic relationship with his suspect. By the best-selling author of “Kane & Abel”.
“Molly Falls to Earth” by Maria Mutch. The Governor General’s Literary Awards finalist offers a debut novel that is an inventive exploration of time, absence and desire.
“A Distant Shore” by Karen Kingsbury. Reconnecting with a woman whose life he saved when they were both children, FBI secret agent Jack Ryder finds himself falling unexpectedly in love during a dangerous mission involving the woman's arranged marriage.
“Finding Ashley” by Danielle Steel. When the home that has given her new purpose is threatened by a wildfire, a grieving mother reconnects with her estranged sister, a nun, to track down the child she gave up for adoption years earlier
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
