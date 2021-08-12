Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, August 12
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D
• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
Friday, August 13
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Dragonwood Readers discuss The Book of Lost Friends at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on Zoom
• Teen Games D&D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, August 16
• Teen Games D&D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
• DAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
Tuesday, August 17
• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
Wednesday, August 18
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
• Easy Food Preserving: Canning-Free at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom. Registration Required.
