The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.
Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, May 20
- The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
- Whimsical Bookworms discusses The Outsiders at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom & in the Community Room
Friday, May 21
- STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom
Monday, May 24
- Teen Games D & D at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom
- Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room
Tuesday, May 25
- Qigong in Person at 9:30 a.m. in Community Room and on Facebook
- 4th Tuesday Forum: Biking to Bucky at 10:00 a.m. on Zoom (registration required)
Wednesday, May 26
- Campfire Songs at 9:00 a.m. on Zoom (registration required)
- Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
- Triptych Book Club for teens at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live