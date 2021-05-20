The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials.

Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org

Thursday, May 20

  • The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
  • Whimsical Bookworms discusses The Outsiders at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom & in the Community Room

Friday, May 21

  • STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
  • Teen Games Boredom Busters at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom

Monday, May 24

  • Teen Games D & D at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom
  • Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room

Tuesday, May 25

  • Qigong in Person at 9:30 a.m. in Community Room and on Facebook
  • 4th Tuesday Forum: Biking to Bucky at 10:00 a.m. on Zoom (registration required)

Wednesday, May 26

  • Campfire Songs at 9:00 a.m. on Zoom (registration required)
  • Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
  • Triptych Book Club for teens at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live

