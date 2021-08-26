Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, August 26
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D and on Zoom
• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
Friday, August 27
• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Teen Games D&D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
• Tie-Dye Pie Extravaganza at 5:00 p.m. on the Library Patio
Saturday, August 28
• Mini Painting at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room. Registration required.
Sunday, August 29
• Slime Ready Challenge at 3:00 p.m. on the Library Patio
Monday, August 30
• Teen Games D&D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom
• A Truly Remarkable Celebration at 6:00 p.m. on Market Street
Tuesday, August 31
• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
Wednesday, September 1
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
A Truly Remarkable Celebration
Monday, August 30 at 6:00 p.m. on Market Street
It’s time to celebrate a remarkable summer reading program and kick off a new school year. Our community of readers blew away every challenge we posted, so we’re throwing a party!
• See the wacky stunts, sidesplitting comedy, gravity-defying plate spinning and spectacular juggling of the Truly Remarkable Loon.
• Enjoy sweet treats from Kona Ice.
• Watch Brian the Library Elf get his head shaved.