Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org

Thursday, August 26

• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D and on Zoom

• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom

Friday, August 27

• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Teen Games D&D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom

• Tie-Dye Pie Extravaganza at 5:00 p.m. on the Library Patio

Saturday, August 28

• Mini Painting at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room. Registration required.

Sunday, August 29

• Slime Ready Challenge at 3:00 p.m. on the Library Patio

Monday, August 30

• Teen Games D&D at 3:00 p.m. on Zoom

• A Truly Remarkable Celebration at 6:00 p.m. on Market Street

Tuesday, August 31

• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room

• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook

Wednesday, September 1

• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live

A Truly Remarkable Celebration

Monday, August 30 at 6:00 p.m. on Market Street

It’s time to celebrate a remarkable summer reading program and kick off a new school year. Our community of readers blew away every challenge we posted, so we’re throwing a party!

• See the wacky stunts, sidesplitting comedy, gravity-defying plate spinning and spectacular juggling of the Truly Remarkable Loon.

• Enjoy sweet treats from Kona Ice.

• Watch Brian the Library Elf get his head shaved.

