The Dragon Arts Fair returns to DeForest’s Fireman’s Park on June 4. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be artist booths within the park meandering along the sidewalks and on the adjacent street.
The Dragon Art Fair Information Booth will be located in the small shelter on the north side of the park. The famous Dragon Art Fair mugs and t-shirts will be available as well as Karen "The Cake Lady's" famous cinnamon rolls.
There is a new shirt design this year and new colors for the mugs.
The silent auction is held in the pavillion from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with more than 60 artist and local business donations, with proceeds going to the scholarship fund.
The Dragon's Den 2022 Food Court will be in the pavilion with Girl Scouts’ Shaker Lemonade and food carts and vendors in the center of the park. The vendor list includes: BSA Troop 35 - Brats/Hot dogs, Chips & Soda; Kettle Korn by Matty; Windsor Breads - Baked Treats; Jakarta Cafe - Asian Fusion & Rolled Ice Cream Treats;Harmony Specialty Dairy Foods - Cheese; Nothing Bundt Cake - Cake Treats; Chef K Clark Pickles & Preserves; and The Nutman - Snacks.
The ArtZONE plans include Kids Crafts, Glitter Tattoos and Lawn Games
There will be Entertainment in the Performance Shell: Ultimate Leap Dance Center Exhibition at 10:00 a.m., Nickey Fynn, Street Magician 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m., and James Crockett, Acoustic Musician 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
The artist lineup as of May 9 is: Jane & Don Anderson, Mudders' Place Pottery, Iola; Matt Adrzejewski, Nakoma Hardwoods LLC, Madison; Barbara Atkinson, Forever Flowers, DeForest; Melanie Boyung, Motley Metals, West Bend; Wendy Brabender, WB Pottery, Montello; Kathy Breunig, Crafty Lady, Waunakee; Michelle "Chel" Buttchen, Creations by Chel, Verona; Jackie Caprioli, Distinction Artisan; Brendan & Cathy Curran, Csquared Wood Products, Hartland; Lizbeth Doran, Lizbeth Design LLC, Sun Prairie; Karen & Keith Eirich, Stylistic Designs, Madison; Janet Erickson, JLE Designs, Theresa; Wilfred Fang, Stevens Point; Elizabeth Fuller, Indigo Sky Fine Arts, Milwaukee; Emily Gauger, Good Courage Homemade, Oregon; Steve & Sandra Gerry, Gerry's, Deerfield; Glass Lampworkers of Wisconsin - Demos; Diane Goetz, Jazz Snap Designs, Cottage Grove; Larry Grenie, L&J Heritage Toys, Kendall; Lisa Gutschow, PebbleCraft, Sheboygan Falls; Rose Halik, Sewing In Circles, Albany; Sarah Hansen, Hidden Roots Studio, Milwaukee; Kameelah Harris, AfricanRepublic, Middleton; Karen Hellenbrand, Madison; Martha Hinchley, Corky Creations, Edgerton; Jan Hoffman, Jan's Art, DeForest; Sara Hoida, Twilight Twisted Trees, Oneida; Jo Houle-Ward, Hope Hollow Creations, Madison; Mary Johnson, Lu's Creations, Omro; Rachelle Kampen, Wisco Authors, DeForest; Glen Kordus, Weaver, Windsor; Wendy Kranz, Metalmorphosis, Madison; Ken Krause, Ken Krause Pottery, Sheboygan Falls; Eric & Kyle Kvalheim, Norsemen Wood Design, DeForest; Bill Lang, Bill Lang Photography, Oshkosh; Mao Lor, Hmong Needlework, Green Bay; Thomas MacDonald, Thomas MacDonald Art, DeForest; Barbara Mann, Stormy Originals, Manitowoc; Louise Manthey, Bag Lady's, Oxford; Teyanna Marx, Studio Sweet T, Prairie du Sac; Taylor McDarison, Arttaysia LLC, Elkhorn; Barb McFadden, The Felted Soap Lady, Oconomowoc; Don Mendenhall, Essence Photography, DeForest; Alice Miller, PixieChix, Madison; Mike Murray, North Sand Photography, DeForest; Emily Nie, Madison Weavers Guild, Madison; Val Neumann, Stoneware Pottery by Val, Williamsburg, Iowa; Howard Ogden, 125 Walnut Studio, Loganville; Enya Oleson, Hidden Myth Designs; Kaethe Paynter, Sleepy Cat Studio, Belleville; Soren Rasmussen, Charcuterie/Serving Board by Soren, Wabasha, Mn.; Heather Reilly, Cauterized Designs, Madison; ,Melissa Rohwer, Mezmerizing Studios LLC, Wyocena; Paul Rommelfaenger, Prismatic Wonders, Union Grove; Daniel Roth, Roth Metal Creations, Jefferson; Deb Ehmann & Martin Rowe, Deb and Martin Art, Waterloo; Matt Sauby & Dee Collette, SawBees Woodcraft, Sun Prairie; Mary Anne Schall, Bad Dog Studio, Milwaukee; William Simpson & Penny Schiller, Turner Woodcraft, Madison; Scott Schroeder, White Whale Pottery, DeForest; Rachael Schultz & Alicia Randazzo, Oreb Lram Fine Custom Jewelry, Ashland; Rebecca Schumacher & Sharon Lorenz, The Wired Whim, Wautoma; Lynn Schwantes, BlueStem Turning, Madison; Ellen Schwenn, Fusinee Glass, Waunakee; Brad Schwenn, Paintings By Bradley, Madison; David Senkbeil, D & CS Metal Lawn Art, Sheboygan; Stephanie Shulman & Kolt Bode, Earth, Wind & Fire Creations LLC, Verona; Scott Smith, EnVee Jewelry Design, Madison; Natasha Smozynski, DeForest; Steven Standish, Cherry Tree Wood Works, Madison; James Steeno, James Steeno Gallery LLC, Milwaukee; Andrea Stilwell, Refractions of Light LLC, Monona; Don & Susie Stiver, Barnyard Blessing Goat Milk Soap, Rice Lake;Rachelle Stracke, Rachelle Stracke Designs, Sauk City; Brian Swiersz, Mad City Pots, Madison; Rich Theobald, Donald Topp, Sun Prairie; James Thibault, Golden Spiral Jewelry, Madison; Elise Thornton, Basketmaker, Stevens Point; Brenda Truitt, SilverStonz, Minocqua; Steve Wagner, WagnerColor, Brooklyn; Sara White Eagle, Resin Therapy Studios, DeForest; Annette Renee Wimmer, Dragonmar, Manitowoc; Emily Wolf, Wolf Craft Co., Mazomanie; and Richard Yacelga, Designer, Madison.
The Dragon Art Fair is sponsored by the Dragon Arts Group, non-profit organization which raises funds for arts program scholarships by coordinating arts related events throughout the year. The goal is to make this fair the one everyone, artists, guests and volunteers are proud to say they were part of.
The Dragon Arts Group was organized in May 2004 specifically to coordinate an annual art fair and other similar events in downtown DeForest with the hope of raising funds to provide scholarships to DeForest Area High School students looking to pursue an arts education. A silent auction is held to benefit the Dragon Arts Group scholarship fund. The scholarship program is a primary component to the organization. Since 2008 we have provided 2-3 students per school year scholarships which have allowed them to pursue an arts related education.
A secondary goal of the organization is to showcase what the DeForest area, “The North Star of Dane County”, has to offer and promote tourism to the area. The Dragon Art Fair was named in honor of the Norwegian dragons located on top of the DeForest Area Public Library.