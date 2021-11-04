Our October programs ended on a chilly and blustery Saturday morning with the library’s Halloween party. The clouds and wind didn’t dampen the spirits of all the children (and their adults sometimes too) who showed up in costume to play games, listen to stories, do crafts, and enjoy the spooky decorations that surrounded the library The “street” magician entertained crowds and did astonishing displays of prestidigitation (from the French / Latin meaning nimble or quick fingers) in spite of the cold. Our next event, this one will be mostly indoors --now that November and autumnal temperatures have arrived — on November 13th when we will be celebrating Dino(saur) Day at the library. Dinosaurs are the theme for the entire month. Check out our website or FaceBook page for more information. This coming weekend Daylight Savings Time goes away. I am an early riser so I appreciate the light in the morning. But night falls so fast once we return to Standard Time. Which, upon reflection, makes for longer evenings; which, upon reflection, mean more time for reading! There is a Dinovember Reading Program/ Challenge running through the month of November, so take advantage of those long evenings by reading and then recording your books in the BeanStack app. More information is available on our website. In the meantime, below are some of the new books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family” by Ron Howard & Clint Howard. By turns confessional, nostalgic, heartwarming and harrowing, the award-winning filmmaker and his brother, an audience-favorite actor, share their unusual family story of navigating and surviving life as sibling child actors.
“David Copperfield’s History of Magic” by David Copperfield. The legendary illusionist profiles twenty-eight of the world’s most groundbreaking magicians, with over 100 never-before-seen photographs of artifacts from his Museum of Magic including Houdini’s straightjackets and handcuffs and Dante’s sawing-in-half apparatus.
“Going There” by Katie Couric. In this memoir, the iconic media star discusses her professional and personal life, including losing her husband at a young age, her historic turn as anchor of the “CBS Evening News” and experiences dealing with gender inequality.
“Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci. The food-obsessed, award-winning actor, reflecting on the intersection of food and life, presents a heartfelt and delicious memoir of life in and out of the kitchen that takes readers on a gastronomic journey through the good times and bad.
“All of the Marvels: A Journey to the Ends of the Biggest Story Ever Told” by Douglas Wolk. The first-ever full reckoning with Marvel Comics’ interconnected, half-million-page story, a revelatory guide to the past 60 years of American culture—from an authority on the subject who read all 27,000+ Marvel superhero comics and lived to tell the tale.
“The First Shots: The Epic Rivalries and Heroic Science Behind the Race to the Coronavirus Vaccine” by Brendan Borrell. An award-winning journalist, drawing on high-level access, presents the full inside story of the high-stakes, global race of the lifesaving vaccine to end the pandemic.
Fiction
“Child of Light” by Terry Brooks. Auris Afton Grieg stages a desperate escape from the prison she’s been in since age 15 and meets up with an unusual stranger who claims to be a member of a magical race and insists that she is too.
“Tales from the Café” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi. In this highly anticipated sequel to “Before the Coffee Gets Cold”, four new customers get the chance to travel back in time to face up to their past in order to move on with their lives.
“The Ballad of Laurel Springs” by Janet Beard. While searching for a subject for her fifth-grade history project, 10-year-old Grace discovers that her family’s tangled past is part of a dark legacy in which the lives of generations of women are affected by violence immortalized in folksongs.
“Crossroads, No. 1 (A Key to All Mythologies)” by Jonathan Franzen. As Christmas 1971 approaches, the Hildebrand family of New Prospect, Illinois deals increasing points of crisis including a stale marriage, the draft and their son’s sexual orientation in the first novel in a new trilogy from the author of “Purity”.
“We Are Not Like Them” by Christine Pride & Jo Piazza. The lifelong bond between two women, one Black and one white, is severely tested when one woman’s husband, a police officer, is involved in the shooting of an unarmed Black teenager, while the other woman, a reporter, covers this career-making story.
“It’s A Wonderful Woof, No. 12 (Chet & Bernie Mysteries)” by Spencer Quinn. As the holidays approach, Chet the dog and his human partner, private investigator Bernie Little, search for a fellow investigator who disappeared along with a client, in the 12th novel of the series following “Tender Is the Bite”.
“Biscuits and Gravy” by William & J.A. Johnstone. On the run, a chuckwagon cook, Dewey “Mac” Mackenzie, desperately works cattle drives to stay one step ahead of his enemies, in the new novel from the prolific author of the Last Mountain Men and Matt Jenson series.
“The Judge’s List” by John Grisham. While on the hunt for a serial killer, Lacy Stoltz, an investigator for the Florida Board on Judicial Conduct, discovers that a man hiding behind the black robe may not only taking bribes but may be taking lives.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system