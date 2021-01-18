4th Tuesday Forum:
Travel in Time – Visiting Covered Bridges in the Upper Midwest, Presented by David Mossner
Tuesday, January 26 at 10 a.m. via Zoom
Covered Bridges are beautiful and perfectly functional – come see for yourself on a visit to the bridges of the upper Midwest. The Bridges of Madison County are the most famous thanks to the novel turned into a movie – but represent only 6 of the bridges found in Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Dave Mossner’s photographed 117 of them and will share their stories Tuesday, January 26 at 10 a.m. via Zoom
Hot Meal every weekday!
The Community Center continues to offer a daily meal for seniors. There is no inside dining at this time. Curbside pickup meals are available at the Center Monday thru Friday. Please reserve your meal at least 24 hours ahead of time. There is a suggested donation of $4 but no senior will be denied due to lack of funds. Home Delivered Meals are available for those who qualify. Checkout the Menu and contact the Center to reserve your meals. On Wednesdays, there is an option of ordering a meal from the DeForest Family Restaurant through the My Meal My Way program. Tickets for the restaurant are picked up at the Center prior to the curbside service at the restaurant. Call the Center to reserve your meal one day ahead. 608-846-9469
Susan A. Marshall Shares Her Caregiving Journey
In her newest book, Mom’s Gone Missing, When a Parent’s Changing Life Upends Yours, author Susan A. Marshall shares the ups and downs of caring for her parents as each faded away to the ravages of Alzheimer’s and dementia. Sometimes, she says, when you’re the caregiver, you never imagine what challenges, and feelings of frustration and sadness lie ahead. But you may also be surprised at the bountiful gifts of love you receive. She points out, “Caregiving for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia is especially challenging because you’re grieving for them while they are still there, while they are fading away.” Marshall discusses her journey as a family caregiver in a video available on January 28, on the Center’s website.
Menu
Monday, Jan. 25
Spaghetti
Meatballs
Corn
Garlic Bread
Fruit Cocktail
Cream Pie
MO: Pasta, no meat
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Roast Chicken
Mashed
Potatoes/Gravy
Broccoli
BP Biscuit
Pears
Jell-O
MO: Mac N Cheese
Wednesday, Jan. 27
My Meal My Way
Parmesan Tilapia
Cheesy Potatoes
Green Beans
Mandarin Oranges
Rye Bread
Sherbet
MO: Veggie Lasagna
Thursday, Jan. 28
Chicken and Biscuit
Peas and Carrots
Blushing Pears
Cookie
MO: Veggie Burger
Friday, Jan. 29
Turkey
Mashed Potatoes
w/Gravy
Squash
Wheat Roll
Cranberries
Pie
MO: Veggie Burger
SO: Taco Salad (no pasta)
