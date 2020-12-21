CALENDAR
The Library staff welcomes patrons to visit, use the computers, and check out materials. We will close the library for 15 minutes at regularly scheduled times to sanitize high contact surfaces: 10:45 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:45 p.m., and 4:45 p.m.
Expanded library hours now include Sundays from 1–5 p.m., as well as Monday - Thursday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday: 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Holiday Hours:
• Thursday, Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 25 – Closed
• Thursday, Dec. 31 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 1 – Closed
Monday, Dec. 28
• Badger Book Club reads The Christmas Boutique – Discussion at 12 noon via Zoom and Community Room
Tuesday, Dec. 15
• Qigong Online – Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
• Short & Sweet Qi gong with Nancy at 1 p.m. on Facebook
• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday for Teens at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
2021 Winter Reading Program: Reading is a Hoot!
What better way to pass the gray winter days than by warming up with a good book? And your winter reading could win you some cool prizes from the library! You can owlways find more information on our website: www.deforestlibrary.org
Ebenezer Duke – Mini-musical
On Facebook through Dec. 31
Watch a delightful mini-musical created by Madison musician, Duke Otherwise. It is a 45-minute re-telling of "A Christmas Carol" told through original songs, storytelling/acting, dance, and audience participation. The show is great for all ages and especially for families looking to do something fun and festive together during the holiday season.
Virtual Escape Rooms
Looking for some virtual fun? Try our Virtual Escape Rooms on our website. Options include Here is a list of our current Virtual Escape Rooms: Escape from the Library, Norbert's Journey: Level 1, Alice's Adventures at Hogwarts: Level 2, Harry Potter & the Unicorn Rescue Society: Level 3, and Uchenna in the Shadow House: Level 4.
For a complete list of events, see library website calendar or call 846-5482 for information.
