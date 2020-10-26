By Jan Berg
The dark days of fall have certainly been upon us lately. I always think of October as a month with trees all golden, neon orange and red, standing tall and bright against clear blue skies as sunshine continues to warm the days that turn chilly overnight. I certianly don't think of October days as being perpetually cloudy with street lights turning on in the middle of the afternoon and with days of rain following one after the other. That is what I think of when I think of November days. November days should be all gray and gloomy as we transition from fall to winter with Central Standard Time returning to make the dark mornings seem even longer. And what about that snow on Sunday last? A pathetic display, admittedly, but really? At least once we're fully in the grip of winter, snows are usually followed by clear skies and colder weather. Not just more gloomy, cloud-covered days. But, enough about the weather! This week is supposed to be full of sunlight before Halloween arrives followed the next day by the end of Daylight Savings Time. While we can't do anyting about the weather but endure it, there is a remedy. I would recommend taking two chapters of a good book every four hours. You may increase the dose as needed. Continue taking this cure until 1) the weather improves, 2) you've finished the book or 3) your mood elevates because of either or both of the preceding items. Repeat as often as is necessary. Below you will find a number of new books which recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Human Cosmos: Civilization and the Stars” by Jo Marchant. Revealing how early cultures celebrated the mysteries of a night sky now hidden by today's pollution and tech, the best-selling author of “Cure” invites readers to reconnect the human experience to the remarkable cosmic cycles that shaped it.
“Total Meditation: Practices in Living the Awakened Life” by Deepak Chopra. The humanitarian founder of The Chopra Foundation nonprofit and best-selling author of “Metahuman” reinterprets and clarifies the physical, mental and spiritual benefits of an effective meditation practice while explaining how to use meditation to treat stress and heal suffering.
“The Gift: 12 Lessons to Save Your Life” by Edith Eger. The award-winning author of “The Choice” draws on her experiences as a Holocaust survivor to offer practical, uplifting advice about how to recognize and stop destructive, self-sabotaging patterns to find freedom and greater life fulfillment.
“The Daughters of Yalta: The Churchills, Roosevelts, and Harrimans: A Story of Love and War” by Catherine Katz. Reveals the story of the three intelligent and glamorous young women who accompanied their famous fathers to the Yalta Conference with Stalin, and the fateful reverberations in the waning days of World War II.
“Murder Thy Neighbor” by James Patterson with Andrew Bourelle & Max Dilallo. A bind-up of two true-crime thrillers includes “Murder Thy Neighbor,” depicting a man's violent retaliation against a local who would protect property values; and “Murder IRL”, in which an isolated girl's social-media war upends the target of her misguided affections.
Fiction
“Blood Victory” by Christopher Rice. A secret weapon of a mysterious consortium, Charlotte Rowe, who baits evil predators and stops them in their tracks, goes after a long-haul truck driver whose cargo bay is a gallery of horrors on wheels.
“Dreaming Death, No. 32 (Krewe of Hunters)” by Heather Graham. Sparring with a new partner who considers her underqualified, a rookie Krewe of Hunters agent uses her supernatural prophetic dreams to outmaneuver a killer who has been targeting vulnerable young women in Washington,
“Make Them Cry” by Smith Henderson. Invited to Mexico to learn a high-ranking cartel member's invaluable secret, a DEA agent with a talent for interrogation uncovers a criminal conspiracy that throws her entire understanding of justice and duty into question.
“One by One” by Ruth Ware. When an offsite company retreat is upended by an avalanche that strands them in a remote mountain chalet, eight coworkers are forced to set aside their corporate rankings and mutual distrust in order to survive.
“One True Patriot” by Sean Parnell. Special operative Eric Steel travels from Paris to a top-secret Russian prison to track down a mysterious woman behind the death of a fellow Alpha. By the best-selling author of “All Out War.”
“The Talented Miss Farwell” by Emily Tedrowe. A seemingly unassuming and sensible community treasurer uses embezzled funds to finance a spiraling art habit that immerses her in the identity of a wealthy collector and renders her increasingly indebted to her unsuspecting neighbors.
“To Tell You the Truth” by Gilly Macmillan. The disappearance of her fawningly dependent husband catapults a best-selling mystery writer into dark memories about a brother who went missing under suspicious circumstances 30 years earlier. By the best-selling author of “What She Knew.”
“Total Power, No. 17 (Mitch Rapp)” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills. When an ISIS plot devastates America's power grid, Mitch Rapp and his CIA team race to find the responsible cyberterrorists to prevent the nation from succumbing to total collapse. By the best-selling author of “Red War”.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
