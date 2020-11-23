Santa is coming to the Knights of Columbus Nut Sale on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m — 2 p.m., at 615 Jefferson St. DeForest. Brats, hotdogs and burgers will be served as drive-up orders. Santa will be there to greet the kids and share a treat with them. For more information and to place a nut order, visit https://saintolafchurch.org/kcs-annual-nut-sale/

