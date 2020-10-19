By Jan Berg
As of this Thursday, it is only nine days until Halloween, which some might call the first of the last-quarter-of-the-year holidays. This year's celebration will be unlike celebrations of the past, but as we've done ever since the pandemic erupted, we will try to keep the spirit of the day alive (or dead -- whichever might be appropriate for this specific "holiday"). There are virtual opportunities to contribute and hear spooky stories read. There will be Spooktacular grab bags available for pick up. There are "I Spy" window decorations all around the library. As the countdown to Halloween continues, the signs that this season is rapidly morphing into the the great big year-end extravaganza of gifting and regifting is already in the minds of retailers. I am able to report (I know I'm not happy to report, and I'm not sure that I'm sad to report) that during my last foray into local grocery stores I spied with my little eye Buddy the Elf Coffee Creamers -- available in caramel waffle cookie, peppermint mocha, and frosted sugar cookie flavors. There were also chocolates appropriate for that year-end season as well. As we all know, reatailers tend to shrink the timeline between seasonal holidays. It is actually 26 days from Halloween to Thanksgiving Day and then another 29 days to Christmas. And just in case you can't wait until the start of 2021, it is 61 days from Halloween to New Year's Day, so 70 days from the date of this column. To help while away the time between now and these special days (and the dark and the cold) you will find some of the new book titles that arrived recently at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Finding My Father: His Century-long Journey from World War I Warsaw and My Quest to Follow” by Les and Tamara Payne. A New York Times best-selling author traces her father’s life from turn-of-the-century Warsaw to bustling New York City, in an intimate memoir about family, memory and the stories we tell. Illustrations.
“Liar’s Circus: A Strange and Terrifying Journey into the Upside-Down World of Trump’s MAGA Rallies” by Carl Hoffman. The award-winning author of “Savage Harvest” presents an immersive report from deep within Donald Trump's rallies to offer insight into the sociological phenomena represented by the President's fervent base, its motivations and its formidable collective power.
“Speaking for Myself: Faith, Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives Inside the Trump White House” by Sarah Huckabee Sanders. A portrait of the Trump Administration by the former White House Press Secretary examines the battle between the 45th President and his critics, sharing related insights into her faith and experiences as a working mother.
“How to Astronaut: An Insider’s Guide to Leaving Planet Earth” by Terry Virts. A behind-the-scenes look at the training, basic rules, lessons and procedures of space travel by the former astronaut, space-shuttle pilot and International Space Station commander includes coverage of the realities of living long-term in space.
“Creativity: A Short and Cheerful Guide” by John Cleese. The Monty Python comic master shares lighthearted advice on how anyone can learn the skill of creativity, drawing on whimsical personal experience to explain how to get into the right frame of mind, develop worthwhile ideas and overcome blocks.
Fiction
“In a Midnight Wood, No. 27(Jane Lawless)” by Ellen Hart. Attending a high-school reunion in their hometown of Castle Lake, Jane Lawless and Cordelia Thorn investigate former classmates to discover the truth about what happened to a boyfriend who went missing decades earlier.
“The Killings at Kingfisher Hill, No.4 (New Hercule Poirot Mysteries)” by Sophie Hannah. Hired to discretely investigate murder allegations against a wealthy client's wife, Hercule Poirot swaps seats with a nervous train passenger before a second killing is complicated by a series of impossible confessions.
“One for the Books, No. 11 (Library Lover’s Mysteries)” by Jenn McKinlay. When a growing guest list upends her plans for a smaller wedding, Lindsey and her friends visit a prospective venue on Bell Island, where they stumble on the murdered body of the man who was to officiate.
“A Question of Betrayal, No. 2 (Elena Standish)” by Anne Perry. A sequel to “Death in Focus” finds daring young MI6 photographer Elena Standish embarking on a first mission in Mussolini's Italy to rescue and uncover the truth about a former lover who betrayed her six years earlier.
“Shadows in Death, No. 51 (In Death)” by J.D. Robb. Spotting an infamous assassin from Dublin among the onlookers at a Washington Square Park murder scene, Lieutenant Eve Dallas and her husband, Roarke, struggle to protect each other when they discover the killer is targeting them.
“The Brightest Star” by Fern Michaels. Writing biographies to support her family's struggling Christmas shop, Lauren is assigned to pen the life story of a handsome and surprisingly intelligent online retailer mogul who has put hundreds of small companies out of business.
“Chance of a Lifetime, No.1 (Providence Falls)” by Jude Deveraux & Tara Sheets. A series debut by the distinguished author of “For All Time” and the award-winning author of “Don't Call Me Cupcake” finds a 19th-century thief atoning for misdeeds by convincing the present-day woman he loves to marry another.
“The Coast-to-Coast Murders” by James Patterson with J.D. Barker. A baffling string of murders throughout the country leads Detective Garrett Dobbs and FBI Agent Jessica Gimble to the family of two Ivy League intellectuals who raised their adopted children in a traumatizing experimental environment.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.