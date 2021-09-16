In a little less than a week — 6 days to be more precise — at 2:21 p.m. on September 22nd, Fall will officially arrive in this area. While we have yet to have that six-letter word that begins with “f” in the forecast or even that five-letter word that begins with “f” in the forecast or in a warning, the days are surely turning autumnal. The day time temperatures are hanging below 80 degrees (for the most part) and the overnight lows are holding in the mid-50-degree range (mostly). A few early, show off trees, have started to change colors while the fields and grasses have begun to lose their lush greens, exchanging them for brown and beige and tan. If you are an early riser you will have noticed already how long it takes for sunrise to occur. It’s a good hour and a quarter later (6:40 a.m.) than the earliest of times we see in June (5:15 a.m.). I don’t know if we even want to talk about sunset which is happening around 7:10 nowadays when once it was happening closer to 8:40. The nice thing about dwindling hours of daylight is that there aren’t many chores you can do while waiting for sunlight in the morning or after sunset in the evening. Those times are perfect for reading! Sure, you have to turn a light on unless you’re using an electronic reader or reading on your computer, but what other downside is there? Below you will find some of the recently-arrived book titles at the library. Time to settle in with a good book and enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Auschwitz Photographer: The Forgotten Story of he WWII Prisoner Who Documented Thousands of Lost Souls” by Luca Crippa & Maurizio Onnis. This eye-opening nonfiction narrative focuses on Wilhelm Brasse, the brave photographer forced to record the horrors of Auschwitz. Despite orders to destroy his photos, he saved them so we might never forget.
“A Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People, Lost and Found” by Rick Bragg. In this heartwarming and hilarious story, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author shares how his life was transformed by Speck, a badly behaved, half-blind stray dog who helped him through a moment of looming uncertainty.
“Rule of Robots: How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Everything” by Martin Ford. The “New York Times” best-selling author of “Rise of the Robot”s shows what happens as AI takes over our lives.
“The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War” by Craig Whitlock. The groundbreaking investigative story of how three successive presidents and their military commanders deceived the public year after year about the longest war in American history by a “Washington Post” reporter and a three-time Pulitzer Prize finalist.
“The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: The Untold Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of World War II” by Mari Eder. Experience the untold story of 15 women who changed the course of history as part of the Greatest Generation.
Fiction
“Paper & Blood, No. 2 (Ink & Sigil)” by Kevin Hearne. A master of ink and sigil magic, and part of a global network of agents who use their powers to protect the world, Al MacBharrais, when his colleague goes missing in Australia, teams up with a ragtag group of heroes to confront a legendary monster not seen in centuries.
“The Education of Nevada Duncan (Family Business)” by Carl Weber & C.N. Phillips. Heir to the Duncan and Zuniga crime family fortunes, Nevada Duncan must attend the world’s most elite school for the children of underworld figures where he learns the importance of friendship as an enemy lurks in the shadows who wants what Nevada has.
“Once There Were Wolves” by Charlotte McConaghy. When a farmer is mauled to death after she reintroduces fourteen gray wolves into the remote Scottish Highlands, Inti Flynn knows where the town will lay blame and makes a reckless decision to protect them no matter what the cost.
“The People We Keep” by Allison Larkin. Chronicling her life in the songs she writes, April Sawicki, after leaving home for good, finds her way to Ithaca, New York where she finally finds a sense of belonging but cannot shake the feeling that she’ll hurt her new friends that way she’s been hurt
“Tin Camp Road” by Ellen Airgood. In a novel set against the wide open beauty of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, a young single mother and her 10-year-old daughter stand up to the trials of rural poverty and find the community they need in order to survive.
“We Are the Brennans” by Tracey Lange. Returning to the east coast to recover from a drunk driving accident she caused, 29-year-old Sunday Brennan must protect her family from a man from her past who brings her family’s pub business to the brink of financial ruin.
“Another Kind of Eden” by James Lee Burke. After hopping off a boxcar in early 1960s Denver, aspiring novelist Aaron Holland Broussard meets and instantly connects with Joanne McDuffy, a college student who is involved with a shady professor caught up in a drug-addled cult.
“The Noise” by James Patterson with J.D. Barker. After a mysterious explosion kills thousands in the Pacific Northwest, two survivors are left – 16-year-old Tennant and her 8-year-old sister, Sophie, in this new novel from the master of psychological suspense.
“Vortex” by Catherine Coulter. While FBI agent Sherlock helps an investigative journalist piece together the past to bring a killer to justice in the present, FBI agent Savich becomes a target as he protects a CIA operative who was betrayed on a compromised mission in Iran.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.