Laptops Available to check-out
The Center now has ThinkPad laptops for participants to check out for one week. We want everyone to have access to our new RingCentral programs that will be offered as the pandemic continues. We hope this loaner program will help those who do not have video capabilities on their computers. You will need access to the internet. To reserve a laptop, call 846-9469 or e-mail ac@deforestcenter.org
Menu
Monday, Nov. 23
Turkey Tetrazzini
Mixed Veggies
Wheat Roll
Mixed Berries
Ice Cream
MO: Rice/Beans
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Breaded Fish
Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
Applesauce
Rye Bread
Frosted Cupcake
MO: Cheese Sandwich
Wednesday, Nov. 25
My Meal My Way
Pot Roast
Parsley Potatoes
Carrots
Peaches
Wheat Roll
Cookie
MO: Veggie Burger
Thursday, Nov. 26
Happy Thanksgiving
Center Closed
Friday, Nov. 27
Center Closed
Events
Monday, Nov. 23
10 a.m. Outside Walking Group
Tuesday, Nov. 24
10 a.m. Outside Walking Group
10 a.m. 4th Tuesday Library Program: Jessica Michna presents “Mittens of the Tree”
Wednesday, Nov. 25
9:15 a.m. Nail Clinic
