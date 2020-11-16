Laptops Available to check-out

The Center now has ThinkPad laptops for participants to check out for one week. We want everyone to have access to our new RingCentral programs that will be offered as the pandemic continues. We hope this loaner program will help those who do not have video capabilities on their computers. You will need access to the internet. To reserve a laptop, call 846-9469 or e-mail ac@deforestcenter.org

Menu

Monday, Nov. 23

Turkey Tetrazzini

Mixed Veggies

Wheat Roll

Mixed Berries

Ice Cream

MO: Rice/Beans

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Breaded Fish

Potato Wedges

Baked Beans

Applesauce

Rye Bread

Frosted Cupcake

MO: Cheese Sandwich

Wednesday, Nov. 25

My Meal My Way

Pot Roast

Parsley Potatoes

Carrots

Peaches

Wheat Roll

Cookie

MO: Veggie Burger

Thursday, Nov. 26

Happy Thanksgiving

Center Closed

Friday, Nov. 27

Center Closed

Events

Monday, Nov. 23

10 a.m. Outside Walking Group

Tuesday, Nov. 24

10 a.m. Outside Walking Group

10 a.m. 4th Tuesday Library Program: Jessica Michna presents “Mittens of the Tree”

Wednesday, Nov. 25

9:15 a.m. Nail Clinic

