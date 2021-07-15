Thursday, July 15
9:00 -Outside Walking Group
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:15 -Java Jewels
11:30 -Sheepshead
3:00 PM-Caregiver Support Group
Friday, July 16
8:30 -Strength Training for Women
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:00 -Outside Walking Group
11:30 -Sheepshead
11:30 -Chess
Monday, July 19
9:00 -Outside Walking Group
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:10 -Chair Exercise DVD
9:15 -8-Ball Pool
9:15 -DeWhittler’s Woodcarving
10:00 -RSVP Helping Hands
10:00 -Chair Yoga DVD
11:30 -Euchre
11:30 -Prize Lunch
Tuesday, July 20
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:00 -Outside Walking Group
9:15 -Java Jewels
9:30 -Scratch Art
Wednesday, July 21
8:30 -Strength Training for Women
9:00 -Outside Walking Group
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:10 -Asian Mahjong
9:15 -8-Ball Pool
9:15 -Nail Clinic
11:30 -Hand and Foot
11:30 -My Meal My Way (Call Center for Pickup Time)
12:00 PM-Cribbage
12:30 PM-Card Recycling
Thursday, July 22
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:00 -Outside Walking Group
9:15 -Java Jewels
9:15 -Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
11:30 -Sheepshead
Birthday Celebrations
Our Birthday Celebration Lunch, served at 11:30, on the last Thursday of the month is for seniors. If you have a birthday this month please make a reservation to join us. All are welcome to stay for Bingo.
Focus on Fitness!
Aquatic Exercise is offered in a warm therapy pool at the Tallgrass Senior Living Facility in Sun Prairie, taught by DiVentures. The Arthritis Foundation Exercise Class is from 10:10-11:00 a.m., on Mondays. Fees are $8 per class or $70 for 10. The price includes optional open swim following class and a hot tub is also available. Transportation on the Center van is available for those who qualify.
The Outside Walking Group really gets around! They walk Monday through Friday, meeting at the Center at 9:00 a.m. in the parking lot. They walk and talk for about 11/2 hours.
Fitness Room
Enjoy watching a show, listening to music or chatting with friends while working out! Our fitness room is open from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday. No reservations needed.
Chair Exercise & Yoga
Chair Exercise and Chair Yoga are a great DVD classes offered every Monday at 9:10 and 10:00 a.m. Chair exercise is a fun and way to get aerobic exercise, burn calories, tone muscles and improve flexibility with energizing music and upbeat choreography. Chair Yoga can improve respiration, circulation, reduce tension while increasing balance, flexibility and strength.
For more details about services, programs and reservations, contact the Center, at 846-9469 or www.deforestcenter.org
Monthly American Legion Post Meeting
The Olson-Grinde-O’Donnell American Legion Post and its Auxiliary 348 will conduct their monthly meeting at the DeForest Area Community and Senior center, on July 20, 2021, beginning at 6:30PM.
The center is located at 505 N. Main St. in DeForest.