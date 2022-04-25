In Her New Book, Cancer Survivor, Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele says Her Sense of Humor Helped Her Survive. She will discuss the topic April 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the DeForest Library.
Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele’s new book, Dancing in Life’s Storms, describes three life-changing journeys—widowhood, breast cancer, and brain surgery—and how humor helped her get through those devastating times.
“Humor is a powerful healing tool,” she said. “It lit the darkness around me and helped transform my sadness into joy. I consider humor my best friend; my iron umbrella when ‘storms’ rage around me.”
If you have faced life-changing circumstances such as breast cancer or have family members or friends who have been through life’s daunting challenges, you won’t want to miss this program.
Lippincott-Wuerthele’s keen sense of humor has long been one of her defining characteristics. In her high school yearbook, this easily identifiable, clearly recognizable trait was highlighted under her photo.
The caption read, “Never glum or out of sorts, always jolly and fond of sports.”
She added, “Humor is a vitally important companion to tears.”
Laughter Eases Pain
The Janesville author, editor, and columnist turned to humor and gratefulness to help her make sense of a string of devastating struggles.
There’s nothing funny about experiencing a life-changing trauma. However, studies have found that humor and laughter have healing benefits.
Watch for the author’s interview on KSUN-TV, which was recorded at the Sun Prairie Media Center on February 24.
Life Changing Years
In 1983, Lippincott-Wuerthele and her husband Denny, both 38, had been married 13 years and had two children, Jay, 7, and 11-year-old Jennifer.
Then, one uneventful day, Denny, a pilot with Blackhawk Airways, left Janesville and flew a Twin Beechcraft cargo plane to Virginia. No one knew his family’s life was about to drastically change forever.
The next day, soon after taking off from Virginia and heading to his destination in Iowa, his plane hit a mountain in West Virginia. Denny did not survive the crash. The author suddenly found herself a widow with two small children.
A Second Storm
In 1999, Lippincott-Wuerthele was faced with a devastating diagnosis. The Stage III cancer in her left breast had already spread to her lymph nodes. She underwent a modified radical mastectomy, followed by four chemotherapy treatments. After weeks of intensive radiation therapy, she had four more chemo infusions. In 2011, she had a preventative second mastectomy.
“Humor helped me get through those dark days,” Lippincott-Wuerthele remarked. She had added support when she and Frederick (Fred) Wuerthele married in 2006.
New Setback
With breast cancer behind her, everything was going well and Lippincott-Wuerthele was characteristically looking at life with humor and hope.
Then, one day she woke up finding it difficult to speak. At the hospital, she learned she had an unrelated aneurysm and underwent brain surgery.
Her keen sense of humor helped her get through those dark days. For example, she asked her neurosurgeon to make sure he put back any wayward screws and marbles he found before finishing her brain surgery.
Throughout widowhood, breast cancer, and brain surgery, Lippincott-Wuerthele said, “I’m thankful I was able to use humor to help me get through life’s storms.”
Health Benefits of Humor
The idea of laughter as it relates to an improved well-being has been known to medicine for a long time. Humor not only helps people cope with life’s ups and downs, research has found it has several real-world health benefits, including the following:
Reduces stress. Laughter can reduce stress hormones.
Boosts the immune system. When you laugh, you eliminate toxins and increase the number of lymphocytes in your blood, which helps protect you from disease.
Decreases pain. Laughing has been found to improve pain tolerance due to the release of endorphins.
Regulates blood pressure. Studies have shown that laughter can decrease resting blood pressure, reducing the risk for heart disease.
Improves memory. The increase of oxygen from laughter helps improve brain function, including memory.
Lessons Learned
Lippincott-Wuerthele said, “I’ve learned that whenever I turn to humor, a weight seems to literally lift from my shoulders. The more I look for humor, even in humorless situations, the more positive my outlook becomes.”
She added, “Instead of trudging down the various paths of life, humor puts a spring in my steps. By focusing on smiling and laughing, I mentally start skipping through life.”