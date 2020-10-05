By Jan Berg
October has certainly arrived as if it was serious about distancing itself from summer not only chronologically, but seasonally too. Three days over the past weekend with overnight lows hovering right around the freezing mark has pretty much put the kibosh on the growing season. This weekend, I dragged my porch pots of green peppers that were still flourishing inside along with pots of flowers. My kitchen counter is littered with tomatoes of all sizes, of varying degrees of ripeness, and of various shades of color (purple, red, yellow, and green). Most of those tomatoes are green and about the size of shooter marbles. Whether or not they'll ripen into the cherry tomatoes they are meant to be remains to be seen. My cats are enjoying knocking them off the counter and batting them around the kitchen and under the refrigerator and stove. Those lucky green tomatoes will undoubtedly shrivel up before they ripen. This brisk, cold weather is a great excuse to get out your sweaters, dig that afghan out of the closet, and settle in for a good, long read. October has not only ushered in the colder weather, the flaming tree leaves, and shorter days, it also continues to supply us with books from the fall selections from all the publishing houses. Below is an assortment of some of the titles that recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope” by Jon Meacham. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “The Hope of Glory” presents a timely portrait of veteran congressman and civil rights hero John Lewis that details the life experiences that informed his faith and shaped his practices of non-violent protest.
“His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, a Life” by Jonathan Alter. An intimate portrait of the 39th President draws on fresh archival material to trace Jimmy Carter's improbable rise from a humble peanut farmer and complex man of faith to an American president and Nobel Prize-winning humanitarian.
“I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds” by Sunny Hostin and Charisse Jones. The Emmy Award-winning “View” co-host and ABC News senior legal correspondent traces her journey from a biracial child in a South Bronx housing project to a successful and influential Washington, D.C. attorney and journalist.
“Those Who Forget: My Family’s Story in Nazi Europe — A Memoir, a History, a Warning” by Geraldine Schwarz. A book published to international awards and acclaim offers an account of the author's German and French grandparents’ lives during World War II, an in-depth history of Europe’s post-war reckoning with fascism, and an urgent appeal to remember as a defense against today’s rise of far-right nationalism.
“Wild Thing: The Short, Spellbinding Life of Jimi Hendrix” by Phillip Norman. Published to mark the 50th anniversary of Hendrix's death, a commemorative portrait by the best-selling author of “Shout!” draws on interviews with friends, lovers, bandmates and family members to include coverage of Hendrix's segregated early performances and historic appearances.
“Money: The True Story of a Made Up Thing” by Jacob Goldstein. The co-host of NPR's "Planet Money" shares a painstakingly researched, irreverent history of how humanity's invention of currency has shaped societies for thousands of years through collective choices that continue to impact everyday personal security.
Fiction
“To Sleep in a Sea of Stars” by Christopher Paolini. A space voyager living her dream of exploring new worlds lands on a distant planet ripe for colonization before her discovery of a mysterious relic transforms her life and threatens the entire human race.
“The Invention of Sound” by Chuck Palahnuik. A father on the brink of uncovering his missing daughter's fate and a talented Foley sound artist find themselves on a collision course with Hollywood's violent underworld. By the best-selling author of “Fight Club.”
“The Constant Rabbit” by Jasper Fforde. In an England populated with anthropomorphic rabbits and humans, one hare family moves into a cozy little village that does not want them there and are defended by two human neighbors who take a stand against prejudice.
“The Exiles” by Christina Kline. Sent to a Tasmanian penal colony after conceiving her employer's grandchild, a young governess befriends a talented midwife and an orphaned Aboriginal chief's daughter while confronting the harsh realities of British colonialism and oppression in 19th-century Australia.
“Fifty Words for Rain” by Asha Lemmie. Abandoned by a mother who instructs her never to fight or ask questions, an illegitimate child of mixed heritage in 1948 Kyoto forges a powerful bond with her older half-brother against the wishes of their formidable grandparents. A first novel.
“All the Devils Are Here, No. 16 (Chief Inspector Gamache)” by Louise Penny. Horrified when his billionaire godfather is targeted in a near-fatal accident, Chief Inspector Gamache follows clues deep within the Paris Archives to uncover gruesome, decades-old secrets. By the award-winning author of “A Better Man.”
“Troubled Blood, No. 5 (Cormoran Strike)” by Robert Galbraith. Written pseudonymously by the acclaimed author of the Harry Potter novels, a latest entry in the best-selling series that began with “The Cuckoo's Calling” continues the high-stakes adventures of Cormoran Strike and his partner, Robin Ellacot.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.