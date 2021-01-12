Are you a crafter?

When the Center re-opens, out Thrift and Gift Nook will also re-open. Knowing many are home and possibly bored, you might think of the Center as a place that will benefit from your creations. We are accepting donations of handmade crafts to stock our shop. Bird houses, knit work, jewelry, greeting cards, painted signs, windchimes and more are welcome additions to our Thrift and Gift Nook. Call the Center for more information. We might even have supplies available for you.

January Group Gatherings

Use your phone with the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center.

Grief Support Group-Please call Julia at 608-640-6435 to get more information on the phone group.

Caregiver Support Group

Thursday, January 21st at 3:00 p.m. by phone conference. Call 608-846-9469 or email Natalie at raemisch@deforestcenter.org to get the phone number and code to call in.

Java Jewels

As we have to keep changing with the current times Java Jewels (coffee and chat group) is meeting via phone conference. Sue Miller will host the phone call. On January 12, plan to introduce ourselves shortly after 10:00 a.m. and do a round robin sharing: “Updates about what is happening in your life!” Please call Sue at 846-9469 at ext 1611 to get the phone number and code to join the call. Should be fun! Hope you join us.

My Meal My Way at DeForest Family Restaurant is on Wednesdays: Reserve your meal before Noon on Tuesday, Pickup your ticket at the Center and Curbside pickup at DFR and Enjoy!

Menu

Monday, Jan. 18

Salisbury Steak

Mashed Potatoes

Mixed Veggies

Wheat Dinner Roll

Applesauce

Pie

MO: Rice/Beans

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Stuffed Chicken

Twice Baked Potato

Wheat Bread

Blueberries

Ice Cream

MO: Veggie Lasagna

Wednesday, Jan. 20

My Meal My Way

Turkey Tetrazzini

Mixed Veggies

Wheat Roll

Mixed Berries

Ice Cream

MO: Rice/Beans

Thursday, Jan. 21

Breaded Fish

Potato Wedges

Baked Beans

Applesauce

Rye Bread

Frosted Cupcake

MO: Cheese Sandwish

Friday, Jan. 22

Pot Roast

Parsley Potatoes

Carrots

Peaches

Wheat Roll

Cookie

MO: Veggie Burger

SO: Chicken Salad (no pasta)

