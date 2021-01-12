Are you a crafter?
When the Center re-opens, out Thrift and Gift Nook will also re-open. Knowing many are home and possibly bored, you might think of the Center as a place that will benefit from your creations. We are accepting donations of handmade crafts to stock our shop. Bird houses, knit work, jewelry, greeting cards, painted signs, windchimes and more are welcome additions to our Thrift and Gift Nook. Call the Center for more information. We might even have supplies available for you.
January Group Gatherings
Use your phone with the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center.
Grief Support Group-Please call Julia at 608-640-6435 to get more information on the phone group.
Caregiver Support Group
Thursday, January 21st at 3:00 p.m. by phone conference. Call 608-846-9469 or email Natalie at raemisch@deforestcenter.org to get the phone number and code to call in.
Java Jewels
As we have to keep changing with the current times Java Jewels (coffee and chat group) is meeting via phone conference. Sue Miller will host the phone call. On January 12, plan to introduce ourselves shortly after 10:00 a.m. and do a round robin sharing: “Updates about what is happening in your life!” Please call Sue at 846-9469 at ext 1611 to get the phone number and code to join the call. Should be fun! Hope you join us.
My Meal My Way at DeForest Family Restaurant is on Wednesdays: Reserve your meal before Noon on Tuesday, Pickup your ticket at the Center and Curbside pickup at DFR and Enjoy!
Menu
Monday, Jan. 18
Salisbury Steak
Mashed Potatoes
Mixed Veggies
Wheat Dinner Roll
Applesauce
Pie
MO: Rice/Beans
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Stuffed Chicken
Twice Baked Potato
Wheat Bread
Blueberries
Ice Cream
MO: Veggie Lasagna
Wednesday, Jan. 20
My Meal My Way
Turkey Tetrazzini
Mixed Veggies
Wheat Roll
Mixed Berries
Ice Cream
MO: Rice/Beans
Thursday, Jan. 21
Breaded Fish
Potato Wedges
Baked Beans
Applesauce
Rye Bread
Frosted Cupcake
MO: Cheese Sandwish
Friday, Jan. 22
Pot Roast
Parsley Potatoes
Carrots
Peaches
Wheat Roll
Cookie
MO: Veggie Burger
SO: Chicken Salad (no pasta)
