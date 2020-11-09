Saturday, Nov. 14

St. Olaf Parish Knights of Columbus Nut Fundraiser Sale, 2-4 p.m., 623 Jefferson St., DeForest

The St. Olaf Parish Knights of Columbus Council 6460 is holding a nut fundraiser sale featuring Teri Lynn nuts and candies. Pre-order and pickup is Nov. 14, 2-4 p.m. Proceeds are used for scholarships and charitable activities.

