Here we are. Past the mid-point of November and less than a week away from Thanksgiving Day. This has been an interesting year with time seeming to drag on endlessly at times and now, as we near years’ end it is suddenly rocketing by us. Six days until Thanksgiving. A month until Christmas. Thirty-six days until New Year’s Eve. Suddenly we will be in 2022 wondering where 2021 went. I am knocking on wood as I type this ( see if you can form a mental image of two hands on a keyboard while I’m still able to knock wood!) but we have yet to see any frozen precipitation in any form except flurries. Flocks of migrant birds are still hopping and bopping along. There was a large flock of robins Sunday eating berries that fell off of tress and having a seemingly-wonderful time. I always think that the vest time for reading is in those quiet hours around dawn and dusk when the world is either hushed with sleep or settling down to sleep. A little light illuminating the book you’re reading is like a candle lit in a window guiding those who are travelling home to comfort and safety. If you’re looking to find something to read during your favorite reading time, below you will find some of the new books which have recently arrived at the library. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries 2003-2020” by David Sedaris. In this follow-up to his previous volume of diaries, “Theft by Finding”, the award-winning humorist chronicles the years 2003-2020, charting the years of his rise to fame with his trademark misanthropic charm and wry wit
“100 Things We’ve Lost to the Internet” by Pamela Paul. The editor of “The New York Times Book Review takes a look at life before the internet and how many of the fundamental human experiences we need have disappeared and how nearly every aspect of modern life has been changed
“Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City” by Andrea Elliott. A Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter follows eight years in the life of a young girl in Brooklyn as her family navigates the world of homeless shelters, violence and addiction, as well as her eventual enrollment in a Pennsylvania boarding school
Fiction
“Monster in the Middle” by Tiphanie Yanique. From the award-winning author of “Land of Love and Drowning “comes a new novel that maps the emotional inheritance of one couple newly in love.
“My Monticello” by Jocelyn Johnson. Disparate characters fight to survive racism in America
“Diamond and the Eye, No.10 (Detective Peter Diamond)” by Peter Lovesey. Dealing with the forced assistance of a Philip Marlowe-wannabe private eye, detective Peter Diamond investigates after a Bath antiques dealer disappears and a dead body is discovered in his store, in the latest novel of the series following “The Finisher”.
“Down the Hatch, No.32 (Agatha Raisin Mysteries)” by M.C. Beaton. Private detective Agatha Raisin discovers a distressed elderly couple standing over the body of a local gardener and notoriously heavy drinker and investigates in the latest novel of “New York Times” best-selling series following ‘Hot to Trot”.
“The Joy and Light Bus Company, No. 22 (No.1 Ladies’ Detective Agency)” by Alexander McCall Smith. While enjoying all that life has to offer with her loving family, good friends and a thriving business doing what she enjoys most—helping people, Mma Ramotswe finds herself up to her neck in mysterious trouble.
“When Two Feathers Fell From the Sky” by Margaret Verble. After disaster strikes during one of her shows, Two Feathers, a young Cherokee horse-diver on loan to Glendale Park Zoo from a Wild West show, must get to the bottom of a mystery that spans centuries with the help of an eclectic cast of characters.
“Two Sisters Detective Agency” by James Patterson & Candace Fox. After discovering that her estranged father became a private eye, attorney Rhonda Bird teams up with her half-sister to run the agency, in the new novel from the world’s best-selling author of the Alex Cross novels.
“April in Spain” by John Banville. While on vacation off the Spanish coast, a Dublin pathologist catches a glimpse of a young woman he believes was murdered years ago and summons Detective St. John Strafford to investigate before someone can finish the job.
“As the Wicked Watch, No. 1 (Jordan Manning)” by Tamron Hall. After moving from Texas to Chicago, a crime reporter becomes frustrated with the lack of coverage of a series of murders of black women in the first novel of a new series from the Emmy Award-winning journalist.
“Best in Snow, No. 24 (Andy Carpenter)” by David Rosenfelt. Lawyer Andy Carpenter investigates after his golden retriever, Tara, discovers in the snow the body of Alex Oliva, the mayor of Paterson, New Jersey, in the latest novel of the series following “Dog Eat Dog”.
“Claws for Alarm, No. 30 (Mrs. Murphy)” by Rita Mae Brown. After a young horse veterinarian is found dead and his unopened clinic is robbed of ketamine, Mary Minor “Harry” Harristeen and her beloved cats investigate in the latest novel of the long-running series following “Furmidable Foes”.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy! The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system