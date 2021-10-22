We are three weeks into the month of October already! This means, among other things, that we are counting down to the library’s Halloween Party which will take place on October 30th. That makes the party date Halloween Eve (or All Hallows Eve Eve — if you want to go back to the holiday’s origins. So, nine days and counting to the party, and 10 days until Halloween. This means we are only 10 days away from the end of October. This month has certainly flown by and remained unusual weather-wise. The days have certainly turned crisper since I wrote last week and temperatures have dipped into the high 30s. There has been frost on rooftops early in the morning, but daytime highs have managed to creep up to or near sixty degrees. My porch plants continue on apace. Tomatoes continue to blossom and set fruit and ripen fruit. We’ve had red-winged black birds chirping away recently. These are migrants from further north as are the bands of robins hopping around still getting at worms since the ground hasn’t frozen yet. All-in-all, an unusual October. We are making plans for November’s programs and lining up quite a list of dinosaur related programs and crafts. November is, after all, Dinovember. We will be having a rather spectacular Dino Day on November 13th (you might want to put that on your calendar right now!). Lots of new books continue to arrive almost daily. Below you will find some of the more recently-arrived titles. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty” by Anderson Cooper & Katherine Howe. Drawing on never-before-seen documents and told from a unique insider’s viewpoint, the CNN anchor and “New York Times” bestselling author tells the story of his legendary family and their remarkable influence.
“The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism” by Tucker Carlson. From the host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News and the “New York Times” best-selling author of “Ship of Fools”, a collection of nostalgic writings that underscore America’s long slide from innocence to orthodoxy.
“Water: A Biography” by Giulio Boccaletti. Spanning millennia and continents, here is a stunningly revealing history of how the distribution of water has shaped human civilization.
“Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury” by Evan Osnos. Reported over the course of six years, the National Book Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, returning to the three places he has lived in the US, follows ordinary individuals as they navigate the varied landscapes of 21st-century America, tracing the sources of America’s political dissolution.
“Good Anxiety: Harnessing the Power of the Most Misunderstood Emotion” by Wendy Suzuki. World-renowned neuroscientist and author of “Healthy Brain, Happy Life “explains how to harness the power of anxiety into unexpected gifts.
Fiction
“The Actual Star” by Monica Byrne. Through the epic saga of three reincarnated souls, this book takes readers on a journey over thousands of years and six continents where it demonstrates the entanglements of tradition and progress, sister and stranger, love and hate.
“Murder by the Bookend, No. 2 (An Antique Bookshop Mystery)” by Laura Gail Black. When the local library’s Director of Antique Books is found dead with his head bashed in by vintage glass bookends, antiquarian bookseller Jenna Quinn launches her own investigation before the culprit writes another killer ending.
“The Christmas Wedding Guest” by Susan Mallery. Guilted into being bridesmaids at their parents’ vow renewal ceremony, sisters Reggie and Dena Sommerville, each working through tough personal issues, find love in the most unexpected of places – their hometown.
“No Words” by Meg Cabot. Arriving on Little Bridge Island for a speaking engagement, bestselling children’s author Jo Wright comes face-to-face with her nemesis, writer Will Price, who, much to her surprise, wants to make amends and prove to her that he is a changed man – until disaster strikes.
“Santa Cruise” by Fern Michaels. Reuniting for a state-of-the art cruise during the holidays– one with hundreds of eligible men, four best friends cheer each other on through speed-dating events and shore excursions, but soon discover things not going as planned as they set sail on surprising new adventures..
“The Burning (Clay Edison)” by Jonathan and Jesse Kellerman. When deputy coroner Clay Edison discovers a link between the murder he is investigating and his brother, he is forced to reckon with his own suspicions, resentments and loyalties.
“Enemy at the Gates, No. 20 (Mitch Rapp)” by Vince Flynn & Kyle Mills. CIA operative Mitch Rapp accepts a job protecting the world’s first trillionaire, but also uses him as bait to catch a traitor with access to government secrets in the latest addition to the series following “Total Power”.
“The Jailhouse Lawyer” by James Patterson & Nancy Allen. When a young lawyer takes on a judge who is destroying her hometown, she ends up in jail where she learns the deadly truth about why the jail is so crowded and why so few prisoners are released.
“The Night She Disappeared” by Lisa Jewell. One year after a young woman and her boyfriend disappear on a massive country estate, a writer stumbles upon a mysterious note that could be the key to finding out what happened to the missing young couple.
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call and have your library card handy!