Héctor Colón Seven-Time National USA Boxing Champion, Applies Lessons Learned from the Boxing Ring to Servant-Leadership with Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. He’ll be Talking about His Journey at the DeForest Library Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m.
Héctor Colón has come a long way from growing up in poverty in a Milwaukee neighborhood where gang violence was never far away. As a young Latino he experienced the ever-present challenges of bullying and prejudice.
Yet, bullying led him to boxing because he wanted to learn to defend himself, and that changed his life.
The sport taught him to always strive to be the best – the champion was the goal – nothing less was good enough. “I bring the same mentality to my work, expecting the best of myself at all times and working hard to achieve it,” he says.
All of these experiences played a part in igniting his interest in helping others in his work today as a servant-leader and CEO of Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan (LSS), where he applies what he has learned from being a champion boxer to leading, by example.
As a member of the U.S. national boxing team, he won seven national titles and competed in the 1992 Olympic trials. Today, he is an independent director on the board of USA Boxing with a focus on inspiring athletes to discover their own path towards personal and professional greatness.
His story is detailed in the author’s memoir, "My Journey From Boxing Ring to Boardroom-5 Essential Virtues for Life & Leadership" (August, 2020).
Champion boxer inspires others
“If you want inspiration then you owe it to yourself to read Héctor Colón’s life story. From humble beginnings to a champion boxer to the boardroom. Héctor weaves a wonderful story about life’s challenges and rewards.” — Howard Behar, Retired President of the Starbucks Coffee Company
Earlier this year Colón’s leadership was recognized when Gov. Tony Evers appointed him to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents.
On Nov. 9, in conjunction with USA Boxing, Colón brought together 22 former champion boxers for a Zoom reunion. His co-host was Raul Marquez, an Olympian and former middleweight International Boxing Federation champion.
“The transition from boxing ring to the boardroom is not a common path,” says Colón. “All odds were against me. Research would indicate that someone with my background would have a difficult time succeeding.”
Boxing nurtured his self-confidence. When he traveled all over the world with the US National Boxing team, those experiences helped enhance his natural talent and deepen his passion for the sport. “It was an honor and privilege to stand in front of huge crowds and raise my hands representing the USA,” he says.
Essential virtues for business and in life
Colón’s fascinating life story is framed by his analysis of how magnanimity, humility, courage, perseverance, and temperance have proven so powerful to his development as a person and in his understanding and practice of servant-leadership.
He points out the importance of having empathy, good listening skills, foresight, healing and awareness, no matter what type of business you’re in. “These servant leadership characteristics will bring out the best in you, your staff and the people you serve.”
LSS has not been immune to challenges during the pandemic.
When the pandemic hit he says listening and supporting each other became more important than ever.
“We were looking at potentially losing $1 million in revenue a month, but we pulled together and made changes, including staff reductions, program divestments and the implementation of telehealth, all of which made a significant difference. We are now on track to exceed our budget projections this year.”
Colón notes that research has found that those Fortune 500 companies that are run by ‘servant leaders’ are more productive compared to other companies.
“Our philosophy of listening and supporting each other helps co-create our future together with our employees, not to them,” he explains.
More takeaways from boxing - develop valuable routines
“In the boxing ring you can’t get mad when you get hit,” Colón says. “Instead, you learn to practice self-control and process those things you don’t like,” he says. “Tolerance for other people’s opinions is something we all need to do throughout our lives.”
Good listening skills are highly important, too. “When you actively listen to the other person, you will better understand their position. You don’t have to get mad if you disagree. Try to imagine what it’s like to walk in their shoes. Work on creating friendships, it’s a beautiful thing.”
Colón says a regimen of daily routines will help you become your best self.
He talks about how he moved beyond early childhood challenges by following meaningful routines that kept him busy every day. Besides boxing and playground sports he also had a paper route. He used the money he earned to support his mother.
Looking back on what helped him become the business leader he is today, he says, “Find something you’re passionate about –then surround yourself with people who are humble, hungry and smart so that together you can make the community a better place to live work and play.”
Register for this free (Zoom) library event: https://www.deforestlibrary.org/registration
