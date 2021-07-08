“Yes”. The library was in the 4th of July parade. And “yes”, we did hand out a whole lot of candy, but not as much as in previous years. The parade line-up was shorter, I believe, and the crowds lining the streets were somewhat smaller, I also believe. However, this year I was struck by how polite everyone was. I can’t tell you how many “thank yous” we heard which was very nice to hear. And “Yes”, Brian the Elf was walking with our “float”and he did indeed have a super soaker squirt gun and a supply of water. I guess you can imagine what he was doing. I tried to explain to him about wind direction and how his shooting kept blowing back on me. He told me it was just collateral damage. It was refreshing nonetheless especially while walking on a black-top road in the noonday sun. Now that the 4th of July is past, we move on to the Summer Concerts on Market Street which began this week and continue through July, And, we are only 23 days from the Harry Potter Birthday Party. Planning is well underway for the party which will be taking place outside this year around the grounds of “Hogwarts” (also known as the DeForest Area Public Library). Details of the myriad programs coming to you this summer are available at our website (www.deforestlibrary.org) and other social media. Below are some of the new summer titles that have arrived at the library lately. Enjoy!
New Arrivals
Non-Fiction
“The Outlier: The Unfinished Presidency of Jimmy Carter” by Kai Bird. An expert biographer and Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “American Prometheus”, drawing on interviews with members of Carter’s administration as well as recently unclassified documents from his presidential library, reevaluated the complex triumphs and tragedies of Jimmy Carter’s presidential legacy
“The Profession: A Memoir of Community, Race, and the Arch of Policing in America” by Bill Bratton. Looks at the transformative career of Bill Bratton, police commissioner and police reformer, in Boston, Los Angeles and New York.
“The Woman They Could Not Silence: One Woman, Her Incredible Fight for Freedom, and the Men Who Tried to Make Her Disappear” by Kate Moore. In 1860, Elizabeth Packard, committed to an insane asylum by her traitorous husband, becomes a champion for the many rational women on her ward, discovering that the merit of losing everything is that you then have nothing to lose.
“Thanks for Waiting: The Joy & Weirdness of Being a Late Bloomer” by Doree Shafrir. In her debut memoir, the co-host of the podcast Forever 35 explores the enormous pressures women feel to hit certain milestones at certain times and how we can redefine what it means to be a late bloomer
Fiction
“The Library of the Dead, No. 1 (Edinburgh Nights)” by T.L. Huchu. Speaking to Edinburgh’s dead, carrying messages to those they left behind, Ropa, when she discovers that someone’s bewitching children, feels honor-bound to investigate until what she finds in the underground below the city rocks her world.
“When the Sparrow Falls” by Neil Sharpson. Welcome to the Caspian Republic, the last bastion of true humanity in a world given over to artificial intelligence.
“The Wolf and the Woodsman” by Ava Reid. Inspired by Hungarian history and Jewish mythology, the unforgettable debut follows Évike, a young pagan woman, as she, rescued by Gáspár, the one-eyed captain of the Woodsmen – and a disgraced prince, makes a tenuous pact to stop his brother from instigating a violent reign.
“Animal” by Lisa Taddeo. Joan returns to Los Angeles to come to terms with a childhood trauma and forge the power to fight back against the people who hurt her in a new novel by the author of “Three Women”.
”Malibu Rising” by Taylor Reid. Four famous siblings throw an epic end-of-summer party that goes dangerously out of control as secrets and loves that shaped this family’s generations come to light, changing their lives forever.
“Two Old Men and a Baby: Or, How Hendrik and Evert Get Themselves into a Jam, No. 3 (Henrik Groen)” by Henrik Groen/ Hester Velmans. Nine years before the events of the #1 international best-seller “The Secret Diary of Hendrik Groen”, 83 ¼ years old, Hendrik and his best friend Evert embark on a madcap adventure—with an unexpected guest.
“An Unlikely Spy” by Rebecca Starford. Recruited into an elite MI5 counterintelligence unit in 1939, Evelyn Varley poses as a Nazi sympathizer in order to infiltrate a ruthless secret society seeking an alliance with Germany and is forced into an impossible choice.
“The President’s Daughter” by Bill Clinton & James Patterson. A one-time Navy SEAL and past president, Matthew Keating, after his daughter is kidnapped by a madman, embarks on a one-man special-ops mission that tests his strengths as a leader, a warrior, and a father
If you would care to reserve any of these titles, give us a call at 846-5482 and have your library card handy!
The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Can’t make it in when we’re open? Call and ask about our electronic locker system.