Burke Lutheran Church hosts craft and bake sale
Oct 21, 2022
Craft & bake sale, Saturday Nov. 12, 9am-3pm,Burke Lutheran Church, 5720 Portage Rd, Madison, WI 53718Includes homemade lefse, unique crafts, quilts, baked goods, sandwich plate available. Handicapped accessible.