DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar

February 24
9:00 Fitness Room
9:15 8-Ball
11:30 Strength Training
12:00 Chess
12:30 Sheepshead

February 27
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Reflexology
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 8-Ball
9:15 Java Jewels
9:15 Yoga Tuesday
10:00 4th Tuesday Forum
10:30 dvd Zumba
11:30 Card Recycling
11:30 dvd Chair Yoga
12:30 Hand & Foot
12:30 Sheepshead
12:30 dvd Qi Gong
1:00 Bridge
2:00 Rummikub

February 28
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 8-Ball
9:15 dvd Walking
10:00 dvd Chair Yoga
11:00 dvd Pilates
12:00 Chili Competition
1:00 Euchre

March 1
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Tax Assistance
9:00 Nail Clinic
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 8-Ball
9:15 Asian Mahjong
9:15 dvd Walking
10:00 dvd Chair Yoga
11:30 Strength Training
12:30 Stitch Wits
1:00 Cribbage

March 2
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 8-Ball
9:15 Java Jewels
9:15 Yoga Thursday
10:30 dvd Zumba
11:30 dvd Qi Gong
12:30 Sheepshead
3:00 Caregiver Support

March 3
9:00 Fitness Room
9:15 8-Ball
11:30 Strength Training
12:00 Chess
12:30 Sheepshead