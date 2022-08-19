hot DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar jstefonek jstefonek Author email Aug 19, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save August 198:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Outside Walking12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessAugust 229:00 Outside Walking9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates12:15 Case Management Chat1:00 EuchreAugust 239:00 Reflexology9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels10:00 4th Tuesday Forum10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 Card Recycling11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:30 Sheepshead12:30 dvd Qi Gong1:00 Bridge2:00 RummikubAugust 249:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates12:30 Knit Wits1:00 CribbageAugust 259:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 Birthday Celebration11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:15 Bingo12:30 Sheepshead1:00 DominosAugust 269:00 Outside Walking10:00 Pop-Up-Library Stop11:00 Brats in the Lot12:30 Sheepshead12:30 Tony Rocker Show1:00 Chess1:00 Memory CafeAugust 299:00 Outside Walking9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates1:00 EuchreAugust 309:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Tranquil Tuesday Yoga10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:30 Sheepshead12:30 Movie & Popcorn12:30 dvd Qi GongAugust 319:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates12:30 Knit Wits1:00 Cribbage Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now 15-year-old from DeForest connected to Lodi burglary Norskies host rival Waunakee in 2022 season gridiron opener Golf carts in Morrisonville discussed by Windsor Village Board Deacons overcome 3 Monona home runs to advance to Home Talent Eastern Section final Third-place finishes for DeForest's Hegarty, Wells and doubles team in girls' tennis at Dane County Invite Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin