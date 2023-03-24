DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Mar 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 249:15 8-Ball11:30 Strength Training12:00 Chess12:30 SheepsheadMarch 279:00 Outside Walking9:15 8-Ball9:15 dvd Walking10:00 dvd Chair Yoga10:00 Philosophic Coffee11:00 dvd Pilates12:15 Movie & Popcorn1:00 EuchreMarch 289:00 Outside Walking9:00 Reflexology9:15 8-Ball9:15 Java Jewels10:00 4th Tuesday Forum10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 Card Recycling11:30 dvd Chair Yoga12:00 Yoga Tuesday12:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Hand & Foot12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Bridge2:00 RummikubMarch 309:00 Outside Walking9:15 8-Ball9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Yoga Thursday10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 Birthday Celebration11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:15 Bingo12:30 SheepsheadMarch 309:00 Outside Walking9:15 8-Ball9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Yoga Thursday10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 Birthday Celebration11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:15 Bingo12:30 SheepsheadMarch 319:15 8-Ball12:00 Chess12:30 Sheepshead Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest could be home to Wisconsin's first Buc-ee's travel center Harvest Intermediate robotics team secures spot at world championship in Texas Resilient Morrison overcomes amputation to star on gridiron DeForest residents have two familiar choices for Village Board President DeForest Boy Scout creates furniture for Harvest Intermediate by upcycling old bleachers Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!