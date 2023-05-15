DeForest Area Community and Senior Center calendar DeForest Area Community and Senior Center Calendar Becky Weber Becky Weber Author email May 15, 2023 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save May 229 a.m. Outside Walking9:15 a.m. 8-Ball9:15 a.m. dvd Walking10 a.m. dvd Chair Yoga10 a.m. Genealogy 10110 a.m. Philosophic Coffee11 a.m. dvd Pilates12 p.m. Jazzy Jems1 p.m. EuchreMay 239 a.m. Outside Walking9 a.m. Reflexology9:15 a.m. 8-Ball9:15 a.m. Java Jewels10 a.m. 4th Tuesday Forum10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 a.m. Card Recycling11:30 a.m. dvd Chair Yoga12:30 p.m. dvd Qi Gong12:30 p.m. Hand & Foot12:30 p.m. Sheepshead1 p.m. Bridge2 p.m. Employment Skills Seminar2 p.m. RummikubMay 249 a.m. Nail Clinic9 a.m. Outside Walking9:15 a.m. 8-Ball9:15 a.m. Asian Mahjong9:15 a.m. dvd Walking10 a.m. dvd Chair Yoga11:30 a.m. Strength Training12:30 p.m. Stitch Wits1 p.m. Cribbage1 p.m. Water Color Painting Group2 p.m. Employment Skills SeminarMay 259 a.m. Outside Walking9:15 a.m. 8-Ball9:15 a.m. Java Jewels9:30am Case Management- Windsor10:30 dvd Zumba11:30 a.m. Birthday Celebration11:30 a.m. dvd Qi Gong12:15 Bingo12:30 p.m. Sheepshead1 p.m. Memory Cafe2 p.m. Employment Skills SeminarMay 269:15 a.m. 8-Ball11:30 a.m. Strength Training12 p.m. Chess12:15 Movie & Popcorn12:30 p.m. Sheepshead Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Becky Weber Author email Follow Becky Weber Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest Village Board rejects $400K Everlight Solar sponsorship DeForest woman sentenced to year in federal prison for "straw purchase" of firearm DeForest’s village team heads to Demco for April visit DeForest Village Board OK's out-of-court settlement with Walgreens DeForest helps Chr. Hansen celebrate plant expansion Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!